Two years after making its Johnson County debut, a hair salon specializing in blowouts is expanding its local footprint.

California-based Drybar has a new Leawood location in the works, which will likely open by the end of this year.

Drybar is coming to 4217 W. 119th St.

The new salon will move into a space at the Town Center Crossing shopping center in Leawood at 119th Street and Roe Avenue, near Trader Joe’s and Treats Unleashed.

Fitness studio The Body Lab previously occupied that space before moving further south to a different space in Leawood.

Once the Leawood location opens, it will operate under the same hours as the one in Prairie Village — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Drybar offers blowouts in various styles

Drybar is a “no cuts, no color” salon. Its services center around blowouts for both everyday and special occasions.

Clients at Drybar can choose from a variety of blowout styles, from the straight and smooth “Manhattan” to the wavy “Mai Tai” and the curly “Cosmo.”

Clients can come in nearly any time of day for styling, whether that’s right before work or the night before a holiday event.

“We’re open seven days a week, and we’re open almost 12 hours a day, so we see all different types of clients,” said Hannah Ellisen, franchise owner of both the Prairie Village and Leawood salons. “It’s just been so wonderful to form so many relationships with our clients.”

This marks the second Drybar in Johnson County

After relocating to the Kansas City area from Dallas, Texas, Ellisen opened Drybar’s first Johnson County salon at the Shops of Prairie Village in 2023.

Ellisen had become a “barfly” (which is how Drybar refers to its regulars) in college in Texas, getting blowouts before broadcasts during her time as a journalism student.

“I fell in love with the concept,” she said. “The Prairie Village (location) has been here now for two years, and since opening, we were really actively working on finding the right spot for our second spot that allowed us to grab a new audience.”

The decision to expand out south came, in part, from customer demand. While the Prairie Village location saw its share of “special occasion” customers from out south, Ellisen said bringing the concept closer to them could make it easier for those customers to make it part of their everyday routine.

“We’re really excited to be in a lot of our new clients’ backyard,” she said. “We really want to grow intentionally and be able to build strong businesses, and develop those relationships we have with our clients.”

