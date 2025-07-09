fbpx
Juliana Garcia
After 77 years, Village Hairstyling barbershop to close at Shops of Prairie Village

One of the barbers is opening a new barbershop in Old Town Lenexa and taking his fellow barbers with him.

Bill Koester cuts Michael Watson's hair
Bill Koester, a 20-year Village Hairstyling barber who is opening his own shop and taking his fellow barbers with him, cuts the hair of 40+ year Village Hairstyling customer Michael Watson. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

For 77 years, barbers have shared stories, cracked jokes and cut hair at Village Hairstyling.

Memories line the walls of the shop at 3919 Prairie Lane with dozens of photos of customers, families and barbers.

First owned by Don Moore and then taken over by beloved and iconic barber James “Windy” Gifford in 1998, Village Hairstyling may be the last of the original businesses at the Shops of Prairie Village.

After 77 years, Gifford’s son Tim, who took over the barbershop when his father died in March 2024, is closing the longtime business’ doors due, he says, to rising rent costs and a loss of more than $10,000 in more than a year.

“The rents got so high, we can’t cut that much hair anymore,” Tim said.

First Washington Realty, the Maryland-based owner of the Shops complex, did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment.

Windy Gifford's son Tim holds a photo of his father.
A photo of Windy Gifford held by his son, Tim. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

“It’s kind of a sad day”

Tim spent his childhood shining shoes inside of barbershops.

His father, Windy, raised him and the rest of his family in the barber business.

Windy cut hair for 63 years, and Tim, who owns another barbershop in Louisburg, has been cutting hair himself now for 43 years. Tim raised his family in the barber business, too.

Tim said he believes Village Hairstyling “is the last original business in the shopping center.”

Its origins at the Shops of Prairie Village, coupled with its long-standing history under his father’s ownership, made closing a difficult decision, Tim said. Still, he said the shop has “run its course.”

“It’s kind of a sad day, but things just change whether we want it to or not,” Tim said, adding that working with the landlord on rent prices is not an option at this time.

Tim said Village Hairstyling’s final day will likely be Aug. 16.

Barbers cut hair at Village Hairstyling in early July 2025.
The barbers from left: Tim, Larry, Bill and Netti (unpictured). Larry and Netti are joining Bill at a new shop in Lenexa. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Customers, neighbors will miss the shop

Michael Watson has been a Village Hairstyling customer for practically his entire life, more than 40 years.

Over the years, Watson has had many barbers at the shop, including Windy and, currently, Bill Koester.

Watson said he keeps coming back to Village Hairstyling for the familiarity and because he knows what kind of haircut he’s going to get.

Paul Otto, who now owns the neighboring Rimann Liquors shop, said it’s been a typical story they’ve heard from customers who pop in after getting a haircut next door.

Otto himself has been getting his hair cut at Village Hairstyling for 15 years.

“It’s sad,” Otto said, adding that he sees Village Hairstyling as one of the last shops that draws in mostly male customers to the Shops.

Otto and Rimann Liquors helped purchase a memorial bench honoring Windy Gifford, which currently sits outside of Village Hairstyling. Otto said that the bench will stay, but if it needs to move for whatever tenant takes over the space, he’ll place outside his liquor store.

A bench honoring James "Windy" Gifford.
A bench honoring James “Windy” Gifford says “In loving memory of Windy Gifford. Have a seat, and let’s share a story.” Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A longtime barber is opening his own shop

Koester, who has cut hair at Village Hairstyling for 20 years, is opening his own barbershop, Old Town Barber, near 77th Street and Quivira Road in Lenexa. And some of his fellow barbers at Village Hairstyling are coming with him.

Before Old Town Barber opens and before Village Hairstyling closes its doors, Tim Gifford is planning a customer appreciation day from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 19.

It’s an effort to give longtime customers a final chance to see goodbye to Village Hairstyling and chat with barbers, tell old stories and appreciate the space.

A specific opening date for Koester’s Old Town Barber is still in the works, but Gifford said Village Hairstyling’s phone number will be transferred to Koester’s new shop.

Like the barbers, the memories and photos lining the walls of the space at 3919 Prairie Lane are also headed to Old Town Barber.

About the author

Juliana Garcia
The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.