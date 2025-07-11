Citing a surge in public concern for children’s safety, the city of Prairie Village is considering new restrictions on e-scooters and e-bikes.

On Monday, the Prairie Village City Council voted 11-0 during a committee meeting to direct city staff to craft an ordinance that places restrictions on e-bike and e-scooters, including provisions that define reckless use and limit the number of riders on each device.

Other cities like Leawood and Lenexa already have similar restrictions in their city codes, said Police Chief Eric McCullough. These restrictions would be in addition to the city’s existing ordinance approved earlier this year requiring all juveniles riding e-scooters or e-bikes to wear helmets.

While nothing is final at this time, the city council expects to consider a drafted ordinance at a future meeting.

Police see sharp uptick in calls related to e-scooters

McCullough told the city council that in 2021, the police department saw almost no calls for service related to e-scooters.

That number has increased from eight calls in 2021 to 18 calls last year, McCullough said. Halfway through 2025, the police department has already received 63 calls for service related to the devices.

Most calls about e-scooters the police department receives come from concerned citizens who note children riding them recklessly or in an unsafe manner, largely on private property.

Still, while the calls for service have increased, e-scooter and e-bike-related accidents have remained relatively flat, McCullough said.

Each year since 2021, the police department has received fewer than 10 reports of accidents. So far this year, there has been one bike and pedestrian-related accident in Prairie Village.

A majority of e-scooter and e-bike accidents result in minor injuries, with only one resulting in a broken bone, he said.

A look at the proposed restrictions

After researching neighboring municipalities’ restrictions on such devices, McCullough proposed the following limits for a new e-bike and e-scooter ordinance in Prairie Village:

A non-reckless or careless clause, requiring operators to ride the device “with due regard to other pedestrians.”

A limit on the number of riders on a device, particularly the manufacturer-recommended limit.

All Class 3 e-bikes, which can reach speeds topping 30 miles per hour, are only allowed on the street.

Unless otherwise specified, such as in the case of Class 3 e-bikes in the roadways, the ordinance applies to all classes of e-bikes and e-scooters.

The types of e-bikes and e-scooters are differentiated based on their speeds, with Class 1 devices reaching speeds of up to 20 miles per hour and Class 3 devices reaching speeds exceeding 30 miles per hour.

“Parents: Pay attention, please”

The city council in an 11-0 vote on Monday directed city staff to draft an ordinance including the proposed restrictions McCullough outlined. Councilmember Tyler Agniel was absent.

Councilmember Nick Reddell said that when it comes to Class 3 e-bikes, which are supposed to be driven by older teenagers with a license, he believes many of the riders are younger.

Councilmember Inga Selders said she thinks the helmet requirements are so far working well for scooter riders, but that e-bikes, across the board, need some sort of age restriction.

Selders said she has seen children riding e-bikes and popping wheelies in the Porter Park parking lot and that she believes these children lack the maturity to be operating such devices.

Councilmember Dave Robinson made a plea to Prairie Village parents who let their children ride these devices.

Robinson said he understands what it’s like when a child wants something, but that parents need to understand the potential risks when a child rides an e-bike or e-scooter, especially if they lack maturity or spatial awareness.

“Parents: Pay attention, please,” Robinson said.

Next steps:

City staff will return to the city council with a drafted ordinance for consideration.

The city council meets the first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 7700 Mission Road.

