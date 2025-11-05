Unofficial results show Olathe voters opted for political newcomers — ousting longtime incumbent Marge Vogt from her Ward 4 seat and electing first-time candidate Jeff Creighton to the at-large position.

Small business owner Kevin Deneault defeated Vogt, who was running for her tenth term. Creighton faced Rob Olson, who served as a Kansas lawmaker for almost 20 years, in the race for the empty at-large seat.

All election results are unofficial until the vote canvass is completed at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13. After that, election results will be official. Here’s a city map showing the boundaries of all four wards.

At-large

Unofficial results have Jeff Creighton poised to take the at-large Olathe City Council seat. Creighton earned 8,826 votes, or 53.9%. His opponent, former state representative and senator Rob Olson, received 7,341 or 44.9%.

“I’m just excited that my message resonated with the citizens of Olathe,” Creighton told the Post. “We’ve got a great city, and we can make it even better.”

Creighton, a member of the Olathe Planning Commission, moved to Olathe in 1984, where he worked as business manager for Harlan Parker Insurance Agency until he retired last year. He has also volunteered on the Olathe Citizens Police Advisory Council and the Olathe Police Foundation.

Creighton will prioritize “fiscal policies that maintain the city’s strong bond rating,” according to his campaign website. He says he strongly supports the Olathe fire and police departments.

Olson served in the Kansas House from 2005 to 2010 and the Kansas Senate from 2011 to 2024.

Creighton replaces outgoing Kevin Gilmore, who was elected to the at-large seat in 2021. Before that, Gilmore previously represented Ward 3. Gilmore did not run for reelection.

Ward 4

Olathe city councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Marge Vogt was voted out of her seat representing Ward 4, one she’s held since 1997. Vogt’s challenger, Kevin Deneault, received 2,480 votes or 57.1%. Incumbent Vogt garnered 1,861 votes or 42.8%, according to unofficial results.

“I’m honored that my neighbors have placed their trust in me. I’ve had so many meaningful conversations about Olathe’s future, and I’m eager to have more,” Deneault said in a statement to the Post. “My focus is on helping Olathe stay strong, resilient, and welcoming for everyone.”

Precinct leader Deneault, who owns a business that helps local businesses with IT services, moved to Olathe in 2003. He said his priorities are supporting small businesses, fostering community and creating attainable housing. Deneault touted himself as a “fresh choice” for Olathe during his campaign.

Vogt, who is a nurse practitioner, was appointed Mayor Pro Tem in January of 2024.

Vogt told the Post on Wednesday morning that while she’s disappointed she won’t be able to see through some of the larger projects that are underway, she remains confident in Olathe’s “bright future.”

“It has truly been an honor to represent the residents of Olathe,” she said. “And during my tenure we’ve made great strides in enhancing the quality of life in our community.”

She added she trusts that Deneault will listen, learn and provide thoughtful governance.

Uncontested races

Councilmember LeEtta Felter ran unopposed in her reelection bid for Ward 3. Felter earned her second term seat with 96.8% of the votes.

Initially elected to the city council in 2021, she previously served 12 years on the Olathe Board of Education. Felter ran for mayor of Olathe in 2023, but lost to Mayor John Bacon, who was appointed to the seat in 2020 after longtime Mayor Mike Copeland died in office.