A new 14-bed center in Shawnee has opened to help people dealing with mental health issues get the care they need.

On Friday, local officials cut the ribbon on Johnson County Mental Health’s Adult Crisis Stabilization Center at The Recovery Place in Shawnee.

Located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Nieman Road, the facility is a 24-hour crisis observation and stabilization program that provides care and treatment for adults in Johnson County experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

Previously, the county has sent adults going through mental health crises to the RSI Crisis Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

“There are services available right here in our community, that people don’t … need to be in jail or be in an ER (to receive). They can call 988, they can connect with a professional, and then these beds are there if they need detox, they can go there if they need crisis stabilization,” Tim DeWeese, director of the Johnson County Mental Health Center, told the Johnson County Post.

The 14 beds are an addition to the already-existing 12-bed program for patients going through detox at The Recovery Place.

Currently, the center is only accepting Johnson County Mental Health Center clients, while it expects to open it up to everyone soon, said Nathan Carter, community relations manager for Johnson County Mental Health Center.

The center offers care for detox and mental health crises

The center is a expansion and remodel of The Recovery Place, which treats people going through substance abuse detoxification.

While it previously had 12 beds for detox and crisis care, the remodel expanded it to include 14 additional beds for crisis stabilization. The two areas are located in separate wings of the facility.

Downstairs in the facility, there is also an observation area with a TV, chairs and board games.

“As opposed to having the police take them to jail or whatever, we can put something on TV, give them a blanket and have them just hang out, relax, so we can observe what’s kind of going on and then determine the best course of action,” DeWeese said.

The center has been in the works for years

In April, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners allocated $1.2 million in federal Medicaid funds to add 18 staff positions for the facility.

During that meeting, supporters in the mental health department said the center has long been needed because of the effects of the COVID pandemic on mental health.

That need was emphasized during the ceremony from Johnson County leaders like Chairman Mike Kelly.

“We recognize that there is an undeniable need right here in our community, and we are happy to be meeting that need in a way that will benefit, not only to those that are in need, but also to lessen the impact on area law enforcement (and) area hospitals,” he said to the crowd outside the center.

More centers are likely on the way

The Shawnee facility will likely be the start of more adult crisis stabilization centers in the area, DeWeese said.

In the future, Johnson County Mental Health is hoping to have four full-service facilities in Mission, Olathe and Gardner, he said.

“Eventually, what I’d like to see is to be able to have four full-service clinics along the I-35 corridor where our clients kind of live …. So that way, no matter where you live in Johnson County, you don’t have a very far drive to get help,” DeWeese said.

Go deeper: JoCo to hire 18 staffers for expanded 24/7 mental health crisis center