Two years after the city gave its stamp of approval, construction has officially started at The Rocks redevelopment site in Roeland Park.

Located off of 48th Street and Roe Parkway, The Rocks is a $75M mixed-use redevelopment project featuring a 287-unit apartment complex alongside a sit-down restaurant and parking garage.

Construction officially began earlier this month after financing was secured, according to a Roeland Park press release.

“This is a transformational moment for the site and for Roeland Park,” City Administrator Keith Moody said in the press release. “The Rocks will bring new residents, walkable amenities, and new economic activity to the heart of the City.”

A closer look at the project

The $75 million project, for which the city approved $19 million in public incentives, includes the following:

A 287-unit apartment complex

A resident parking garage

Electric vehicle charging stations

A 3,500-square foot restaurant, potentially with outdoor dining

As for the apartment complex, 5% of the units are dedicated for renters who make at or below 60% of the average median income in the Kansas City area. There are also 71 “universally designed” units that intend to help renters age in place, according to the press release.

EPC Real Estate Group is also committing $500,000 to public art as a stipulation of the agreement.

The project is also working on sustainability aspects, with plans to earn either a Green Globe or a Silver certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design standards.

“We are excited to see The Rocks move from vision to reality,” Mayor Michael Poppa said in the press release. “This project reflects our commitment to smart growth, high-quality design, and community-focused development.”

City estimates a spring 2028 completion

Jennifer Jones-Lacy, assistant city administrator, told the Post via email on Wednesday that the entire project is expected to be completed by spring 2028.

The plan is to start breaking down the stone pillars — which give The Rocks site its name — on the site before moving to grading and demolition of the former public works building, Jones-Lacy said.

Then, crews will start on the parking garage before building the apartment complex and restaurant space, she said.

Originally, when the $75 million project was finalized in 2023, the plan was to construct the project in 2024 and 2025. The construction delay was due to the developer finalizing financing, according to the press release.

How The Rocks redevelopment came to fruition

For at least eight years, the city of Roeland Park has been actively working on redevelopment plans at The Rocks.

In 2017, the city actively began seeking developers to transform the city’s former pool site.

The city’s efforts drew little interest from developers for years, until 2021 when Sunflower Development Group proposed a mixed-use idea featuring multifamily housing, retail space, offices and parking.

A year later, after Sunflower and the city failed to come to terms for that project, EPC Real Estate Group signaled interest in the current mixed-use redevelopment for the site.

Keep reading development news: Local developer buys now-closed Mission Wendy’s to build more apartments