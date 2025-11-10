The site of the old Wendy’s across the street from the Mission Gateway project will soon become more apartments.

Sunflower Development Group, a Kansas City, Missouri-based developer, recently acquired the old Wendy’s location in Mission in order to expand what was previously known as phase two of The Lanes at Mission Bowl.

That project called for a second apartment building next door to The Lanes.

With the acquisition of Wendy’s, Sunflower now plans to build a separate apartment building, dubbed The Encore, further east on Martway Street.

This update to the plan calls for a roughly 180-unit, four-story apartment building with its own set of amenities.

A look at the project details

Banks Floodman, a partner and director of real estate development with Sunflower, told the Mission finance and administration committee last week that the company plans to build The Encore closer to Roeland Drive than to Nall Avenue on Martway Street.

About a block away from The Lanes, The Encore will be the final piece to wrap up revitalization of the Martway corridor, Floodman said of Sunflower’s vision.

The company also owns Mission Mart on the north side of Martway and is making improvements to that shopping center through a 1% additional sales tax that went into effect earlier this year.

Floodman shared some of the following specifics about the early plans for The Encore:

Rooftop amenities, which separates this project from The Lanes

Predominantly one-bedrooms with some two-bedrooms

A parking structure connected to the four-story building

Tying the nearby Rock Creek Trail into design plans

A fitness center, pool and a dog spa

“It’s complimentary to it; it doesn’t look the same,” Floodman told the finance and administration committee on Nov. 5. “We were very sensitive to some of your comments on phase one … we wanted to mix up, keep some of the colors and kind of keep that similar vibe, but make it break up quite a bit as you go down the street.”

There are still plans to request public incentives

Previously, when this project was phase two of The Lanes, Sunflower signaled an interest in receiving tax increment financing to help build the apartment complex.

Floodman said the request for tax increment financing is still on the table, with the understanding that the negotiated terms Sunflower agreed to under The Lanes project are now the standard. Sunflower and the city will discuss the specifics of the TIF request, including the amount, through future negotiations.

Similar to the tax increment financing package under The Lanes, Sunflower is already anticipating building the project to eco-friendly design standards, setting aside units for affordable housing and including tiered revenue sharing with the city as part of The Encore incentive package, Floodman said.

On Wednesday last week, the finance and administration committee agreed to place a funding agreement on a future city council meeting related to this project.

A funding agreement secures developer dollars for the city to use to explore public incentives for a project, but makes no obligations on the city’s part to approve such incentives.

Developer eyes 2028 opening

Floodman said that while it’s still early in the process, Sunflower hopes to start construction next year.

The goal is to open The Encore by mid-2028, he said.

The Mission City Council plans to formally consider the funding agreement at its Nov. 19 meeting.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at city hall, 6090 Woodson St.

