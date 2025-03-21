After a developer investing in a key site in Roeland Park questioned a city policy that puts them on the hook for spending $800,000 on public art, the city tweaked its policy to be more accommodating.

At the same time, Roeland Park is creating a public art master plan that will guide the city’s arts committee on future public art opportunities.

The city’s old public arts policy had required new developments, like Aldi and the Sunflower Medical Group in recent years, to contribute public art equivalent to 1% of the total project costs.

EPC Real Estate Group, the developer of The Rocks project at 4800 Roe Parkway, had vocalized concerns to city staff that a nearly $80 million project was never contemplated when the city enacted the public arts policy.

On Monday, the Roeland Park City Council agreed that developers will still have to contribute 1% of total project costs to public art, but that amount will now be capped at $500,000.

In the same meeting, the city council also unanimously approved a contract with Cleveland-based Designing Local, a consultant company, to create a public art master plan.

Once completed, the master plan will map out strategic locations for the city’s arts committee to consider for new public art.

The $500,000 public art cap applies to all projects

City Administrator Keith Moody said that from the beginning, EPC Real Estate Group has questioned whether city officials thought about large-scale redevelopment projects like The Rocks, a nearly $80 million project, when it implemented its 1% public art policy.

Without the $500,000 cap, EPC would need to make a 1% art contribution to Roeland Park totaling $800,000.

Moody said that for other projects, the public art contributions have totaled between $30,000 to $60,000.

EPC is planning to include a main piece of art as well as art on the parking garage, said Councilmember Jan Faidley, who sits on the arts committee.

A look at the public art master plan contract

As to the public art master plan, the city council agreed to a $30,000 contract with Designing Local as a kickstart to the process on Monday.

Here’s a look at what comes from that contract:

Designing Local needs to get public input from the Roeland Park community

An established vision for public art, including values and goals

Specific site placements for both permanent and temporary public art

Recommended guidelines, policies and processes

How to incorporate art grants and other grant opportunities in the process

Clear maintenance and replacement standards

Roeland Park has a history of prioritizing public art

