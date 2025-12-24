Olathe advances plan for 280 apartments at 133rd and Blackfoot

The Olathe Planning Commission unanimously approved plans for an eight-building, 280 unit apartment complex at 133rd Street and Blackfoot Road.

The planning commission heard a presentation from city staff, who recommended the project’s approval, at the Monday meeting.

Plans for the Stellar Apartments are eight, three- to four-story buildings that are 37 to 47 feet in height. The almost 15-acre property will include parking lots and garages, a clubhouse with an outdoor swimming pool, dog park, outdoor common areas and walking trails.

The intersection of 133rd Street and Black Bob Road, which is about 0.2 miles from the project site, does not currently have a stoplight — something Commissioner Ken Chapman asked staff about.

“It’s a fairly busy intersection,” he said.

City staff said they would begin monitoring the traffic and take the appropriate measures, if needed.

As part of Olathe’s Capital Improvement Plan, the city will be closing a gap where 133rd Street stops from Black Bob Road to Greenwood Street. Staff said this $10.6 million project would likely include stoplights for 133rd and Black Bob — the intersection that concerned Commissioner Chapman.

No members of the public attended the neighborhood meeting developers are required to host or spoke at Monday night’s meeting.

The project will now go on to the Olathe City Council for approval.

Keep reading Olathe housing news: Olathe commission deals blow to townhome plan at 119th and Lone Elm