How to recycle your live Christmas tree in Johnson County

Once the presents are opened and the needles start falling, your Christmas tree’s job is officially over.

But, disposing of a live tree can be a pesky task.

Luckily the county, as well as some cities, have drop-off locations and/or curbside pickup services. We noted in our list if residency is required in a city where drop-off or curbside-pickup services will be offered.

Find what services are offered in your area:

Johnson County

Johnson County offers four Christmas tree recycling spots from Friday, Dec. 26, through Jan. 31:

• Theatre in the Park, 7710 Renner Road, Shawnee (just north of the main entrance of Shawnee Mission Park)

• Heritage Park, 16000 Pflumm Road, Olathe (marina parking lot)

• Kill Creek Park, 11670 Homestead Lane, Olathe (marina parking lot)

• Big Bull Creek Park, 20425 Sunflower Road, Edgerton

The locations are open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Theatre in the Park which opens at 6 a.m.

Johnson County residency is not a requirement for the free service.

Leawood

Drop-off is available at several parks in Leawood:

Leawood City Park , 10601 Lee Blvd.

, 10601 Lee Blvd. Ironwoods Park , 14701 Mission Road

, 14701 Mission Road Tomahawk Park, 3999 W. 119th St.

This service is available from Friday, Dec. 26 to Jan. 18.

Call 913-653-9154 for questions.

Lenexa

Lenexa’s Christmas tree drop-off location is Little Mill Creek Park at 79th and Cottonwood streets.

The service is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 26, to Jan. 13.

If you’d rather have your tree picked up from your curb, Scouts BSA Troop 186 offers the service for a minimum donation of $10.

Go to Recycle.Troop186.org to schedule your pick up which is available on Saturday, Dec. 27, Saturday, Jan. 3, and Sunday, Jan. 4.

Merriam

Merriam Public Works will pick up residents’ trees curbside Jan. 12-16. Crews begin on 75th street and head north. They will also return to neighborhoods on their designated pick-up day.

Merriam residents can call 913-322-5570 for pick-up.

Olathe

Trees are classified as “yard waste” in Olathe so trees can be dropped off at the Olathe Community Recycling Center at 127th and Hedge Lane.

The facility is open Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Two of the Johnson County drop-off locations are also in Olathe (see above).

Overland Park

Overland Park has four drop-off locations for holiday trees:

Young’s Park, 7701 Antioch Road

7701 Antioch Road Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty St.

10308 Marty St. Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira Road

11901 Quivira Road Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St. (hours for Arboretum drop-off are 9 a.m-4:30 p.m.)

The city will mulch the trees and use them at parks and the arboretum.

Those wanting to use this service have until Jan. 12. The drop off hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prairie Village

Prairie Village offers tree drop-off at three locations:

Franklin Park , 4798 W. 88th St.

, 4798 W. 88th St. Porter Park , 4601 Tomahawk Road

, 4601 Tomahawk Road Taliaferro Park, 2900 W. 79th St.

This service is available until Jan. 16 for Prairie Village residents only.

Roeland Park

Roeland Park residents can drop off their trees at the northwest corner of the rear parking lot of the Roeland Park City Hall building, at 4600 W. 51st St.

The city will be accepting trees from Friday, Dec. 26, to Jan 9.

Shawnee

Besides the Shawnee Mission Park drop-off location, trees can be taken to the Johnson County landfill, specifically the Waste Management Customer Convenience Center at 17955 Holiday Drive. Click here for more information about services and fees.