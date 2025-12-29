5 injured in head-on crash near New Century AirCenter

Five people were taken to local hospitals with injuries suffered in a head-on crash in southern Johnson County on Saturday.

The crash occurred along Old 56 Highway near Clare Road, just outside of Olathe’s city limits. The crash scene is about one-half of a mile east of the New Century AirCenter.

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies, Olathe Police, Johnson County Med-Act paramedics and firefighters from Johnson County Fire District No. 1 and Olathe Fire were called to the crash at 6:32 p.m. on Saturday.

Arriving firefighters reported a car and a pickup truck involved, both with heavy damage.

Firefighters had to assist one person from a crashed car by removing a door and mechanically lifting the dashboard off the person’s legs.

According to recorded radio traffic, three adults were transported from the scene in critical condition. One adult and a child were said to be in stable condition.

Ambulances transported injured people to three area hospitals, including the child to Children’s Mercy in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Radio traffic also indicated that everyone involved was wearing seat belts and that the child was secured in a car seat at the time of the crash.

The significant response to the crash included six fire trucks and five ambulances.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Olathe Police closed Old 56 from 159th Street to Clare Road, just north of the railroad crossing in the 16600 block of Clare Road.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

The road reopened shortly before 9 p.m. after a tow truck removed both vehicles.

No other details were available early Sunday morning. Check back with this report for updates as they become available.