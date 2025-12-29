fbpx
What were Overland Park’s most read stories of 2025? See our top 10

From bear sightings to neighborhood disputes over popular racket sports, here's some Overland Park news from 2025 that caught your attention.

2025 top stories overland park
Images from some of Overland Park's top stories of 2025, clockwise from top left, pickleball courts in a residential neighborhood, a black bear sighting near Stilwell, a Cybertruck parked at Corporate Woods, and one family affected by preschool's sudden closure.

Spy any bears recently in Overland Park?

The top news in Overland Park ran the gamut in 2025, touching on both national issues and some things a little closer to home.

Readers paid special attention to electric car company Tesla’s vehicle storage habits amid national political debates about the brand’s top executive.

From the closure of a popular grocery store and a visit from a wild animal who was far from home, here are the 10 most-read stories of 2025 in Overland Park:

A closing grocery store

Price Chopper OP
Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Price Chopper, a locally owned grocery store chain, closed its store at 75th Street and Metcalf after more than 30 years in business over the summer.

Overland Park Price Chopper that’s closing is selling all merchandise 33% off or higher

Controversy over a BV kindergarten teacher’s firing

A group of people wearing matching shirts with blue hearts and "BH" pose together.
Dozens of parents and students attended an October school board meeting to support former Sunset Ridge kindergarten teacher Barb Hart. Photo credit Kate Mays.

The Blue Valley Board of Education voted in October to terminate a longtime kindergarten teacher, despite dozens of parents and students showing up in support of her.

Blue Valley parents say longtime kindergarten teacher shouldn’t be fired for picking up student

Attention on Tesla Cybertruck storage

Tesla Cybertrucks sit in a parking lot at the corner of West 108th Street and Mastin Street in Overland Park on Saturday, March 15.
Tesla Cybertrucks sit in a parking lot at the corner of West 108th Street and Mastin Street in Overland Park on Saturday, March 15. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

A parking lot filled with Tesla cars and Cybertrucks near Corporate Woods in Overland Park caught the imagination of social media users, but it has a mundane explanation, according to the business park’s leasing office.

Extra Tesla Cybertrucks stored in Overland Park parking lot catching social media’s eye

Neighborhood dispute over pickleball

The completed pickleball court in the side yard of a northern Overland Park home.
The completed pickleball court in the side yard of a northern Overland Park home. Photo courtesy Dana Wright.

Residents in a neighborhood near Milburn Country Club say a new pickleball court, which conforms to local zoning codes, could violate the city’s noise ordinance when used.

Overland Park homeowner’s new pickleball court is legal. Neighbors ask if it should be.

Arrival of a new Japanese shop

Overland Park Tesolife
The future site of Tesolife in Overland Park. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Months after an Asian supermarket vacated its former Overland Park space, a home goods retailer is moving in.

Japanese home goods retailer eyes old Pan-Asia Market space in Overland Park

More apartments coming to southern Overland Park

159 Metcalf mixed-use
Rendering via Overland Park planning documents.

Despite vocal objections from neighboring residents, a plan to build hundreds of new apartments and townhomes, along with some commercial space in southern Overland Park, is moving forward.

OP commission endorses plan for nearly 900 apartments on corner that’s seen proposals come and go before

Shuffling at a popular downtown food hall

File photo.

Culinary Virtue, the group behind multiple Kansas City eateries, announced that it has acquired popular kitchen collective Strang Hall in downtown Overland Park.

Changes coming to Strang Hall after KCMO company acquires popular OP dining venue

Storied school closes its doors

Anna (left), John and Josh Thiele in their Prairie Village home. The family had to search for a new childcare option after learning Johnson County Montessori Preschool in Overland Park would be closing in under a month.
Anna (left), John and Josh Thiele in their Prairie Village home. The family had to search for a new childcare option after learning Johnson County Montessori Preschool in Overland Park would be closing in under a month. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Johnson County Montessori in Overland Park closed its doors for good in December, after 60 years in operation, due to low enrollment, its owners say.

Families feel left in lurch by sudden closure of beloved Overland Park preschool

An unexpected visitor

A black bear was spotted in Stilwell near 199th Street and U.S. Highway 69.
A black bear was spotted in Stilwell near 199th Street and U.S. Highway 69. Image credit u/WagstafDad via Reddit.

Hearing tales of a bear in Overland Park and southern Johnson County? Well, they appeared to be true.

Black bear spotted in southern JoCo. Experts say sightings could get more common

Reuse of old W&R office roils neighbors

Waddell & Reed's former Overland Park HQ could become home to a home services company that wants to park some of its commercial vehicles on the site as well.
The former Waddell & Reed headquarters at 6300 Lamar Ave. in northern Overland Park. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

A Kansas City-based home services company wanted to make the old Waddell & Reed building in northern Overland Park its new headquarters and park about 50 of its trucks in the parking lot each night.

Company’s proposal to park trucks at old Waddell & Reed HQ in Overland Park faces pushback

