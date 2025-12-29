Spy any bears recently in Overland Park?

The top news in Overland Park ran the gamut in 2025, touching on both national issues and some things a little closer to home.

Readers paid special attention to electric car company Tesla’s vehicle storage habits amid national political debates about the brand’s top executive.

From the closure of a popular grocery store and a visit from a wild animal who was far from home, here are the 10 most-read stories of 2025 in Overland Park:

A closing grocery store

Price Chopper, a locally owned grocery store chain, closed its store at 75th Street and Metcalf after more than 30 years in business over the summer.

Overland Park Price Chopper that’s closing is selling all merchandise 33% off or higher

Controversy over a BV kindergarten teacher’s firing

The Blue Valley Board of Education voted in October to terminate a longtime kindergarten teacher, despite dozens of parents and students showing up in support of her.

Blue Valley parents say longtime kindergarten teacher shouldn’t be fired for picking up student

Attention on Tesla Cybertruck storage

A parking lot filled with Tesla cars and Cybertrucks near Corporate Woods in Overland Park caught the imagination of social media users, but it has a mundane explanation, according to the business park’s leasing office.

Extra Tesla Cybertrucks stored in Overland Park parking lot catching social media’s eye

Neighborhood dispute over pickleball

Residents in a neighborhood near Milburn Country Club say a new pickleball court, which conforms to local zoning codes, could violate the city’s noise ordinance when used.

Overland Park homeowner’s new pickleball court is legal. Neighbors ask if it should be.

Arrival of a new Japanese shop

Months after an Asian supermarket vacated its former Overland Park space, a home goods retailer is moving in.

Japanese home goods retailer eyes old Pan-Asia Market space in Overland Park

More apartments coming to southern Overland Park

Despite vocal objections from neighboring residents, a plan to build hundreds of new apartments and townhomes, along with some commercial space in southern Overland Park, is moving forward.

OP commission endorses plan for nearly 900 apartments on corner that’s seen proposals come and go before

Shuffling at a popular downtown food hall

Culinary Virtue, the group behind multiple Kansas City eateries, announced that it has acquired popular kitchen collective Strang Hall in downtown Overland Park.

Changes coming to Strang Hall after KCMO company acquires popular OP dining venue

Storied school closes its doors

Johnson County Montessori in Overland Park closed its doors for good in December, after 60 years in operation, due to low enrollment, its owners say.

Families feel left in lurch by sudden closure of beloved Overland Park preschool

An unexpected visitor

Hearing tales of a bear in Overland Park and southern Johnson County? Well, they appeared to be true.

Black bear spotted in southern JoCo. Experts say sightings could get more common

Reuse of old W&R office roils neighbors

A Kansas City-based home services company wanted to make the old Waddell & Reed building in northern Overland Park its new headquarters and park about 50 of its trucks in the parking lot each night.

Company’s proposal to park trucks at old Waddell & Reed HQ in Overland Park faces pushback