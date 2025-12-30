fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response
1 min. read

Shawnee home destroyed by fire, no injuries reported

Shawnee Fire officials said nobody was at home at the time of the fire. Four local departments ended up responding to the blaze.

Fire crews on the scene of a house fire in Shawnee on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A Shawnee home was destroyed by fire on Monday evening, but authorities say nobody was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters from four area departments ultimately responded to the fire in the 10500 block of Wear 69th Terrace after a neighbor called 911 at about 7:40 p.m.

The Shawnee Fire Department battalion chief was the first to arrive on the street and reported heavy fire through the roof of the house.

Firefighters initially entered the house to attack the fire and search for anyone who might still be inside, but those crews were forced out due to severe fire conditions.

A second alarm was added to the call, bringing in additional firefighters due to the amount of fire and temperatures dipping into the teens.

Firefighters from Overland Park, Lenexa and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 assisted Shawnee Fire, along with paramedics from Johnson County Med-Act.

The fire progressed across the roof, causing much of it to collapse. The fire also destroyed an SUV that was parked in the garage.

Much of the roof of the home collapsed during the course of the fire. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

An aerial stream was used to knock down the bulk of the fire, allowing crews to return inside to complete their search for potential occupants and extinguish hotspots.

Firefighters were able to save some of the residents’ valuables, including framed photos and a guitar. Those items were moved to a neighbor’s driveway as they continued working to put out the fire.

It took about an hour to bring the fire under control.

Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

In a news release, the department said no one was home at the time of the fire and that no injuries were reported.

A damage estimate has not been released, but the house will be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters were able to retrieve some valuables from the home, including a guitar and some framed family photos. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Previous article
What were Olathe’s most read stories in 2025? See our top 10
Next article
Here are Johnson County Library’s most checked-out books of 2025

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.