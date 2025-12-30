Shawnee home destroyed by fire, no injuries reported

A Shawnee home was destroyed by fire on Monday evening, but authorities say nobody was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters from four area departments ultimately responded to the fire in the 10500 block of Wear 69th Terrace after a neighbor called 911 at about 7:40 p.m.

The Shawnee Fire Department battalion chief was the first to arrive on the street and reported heavy fire through the roof of the house.

Firefighters initially entered the house to attack the fire and search for anyone who might still be inside, but those crews were forced out due to severe fire conditions.

A second alarm was added to the call, bringing in additional firefighters due to the amount of fire and temperatures dipping into the teens.

Firefighters from Overland Park, Lenexa and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 assisted Shawnee Fire, along with paramedics from Johnson County Med-Act.

The fire progressed across the roof, causing much of it to collapse. The fire also destroyed an SUV that was parked in the garage.

An aerial stream was used to knock down the bulk of the fire, allowing crews to return inside to complete their search for potential occupants and extinguish hotspots.

Firefighters were able to save some of the residents’ valuables, including framed photos and a guitar. Those items were moved to a neighbor’s driveway as they continued working to put out the fire.

It took about an hour to bring the fire under control.

In a news release, the department said no one was home at the time of the fire and that no injuries were reported.

A damage estimate has not been released, but the house will be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.