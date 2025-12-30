Johnson County readers reached for a mixed bag of genres in 2025.

This year, there is no one clear dominating genre from Johnson County Library’s most-checked out books of 2025. Instead, Johnson County readers were drawn to a variety of genres, from romance and book club picks to suspense and domestic thrillers.

Last year, historical fiction topped the charts after two years of Johnson Countians reaching for mostly “romantasy” books — or romance and romance fantasy genres.

Gregg Winsor, a regional librarian with Johnson County Library, told the Post that unlike previous years, the 2025 most-checked out list reflects the library system’s “diverse” and “savvy readership.”

Winsor said that while librarians in other communities are often trying to inform their readers of best selling lists, the “well-read populous” in Johnson County is always on top of the trends.

“If a book is mentioned on NPR or The New York Times or on BookTok, they run to the library,” Winsor said. “We take a little pride in being one of the major resources that Johnson County has to fulfill their book needs wherever they get their inspiration for it.”

“The Women” by Kristin Hannah maintained its top spot for the most-checked out adult book in 2025. This tells library staff that “The Women” is a great story with “great word of mouth” surrounding the novel, Windsor said.

For younger readers, favorites like “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series by Jeff Kinney or “The Hunger Games” series by Suzanne Collins once again topped Johnson County Library charts.

Looking ahead, Winsor said he predicts, based on conversations with patrons, that 2026 will be “the year of the cozy” genre. Windsor said cozy books can be found across genres, and are generally lower stakes.

In the meantime, here’s a look at what Johnson County readers reached for the most in 2025 (excluding December). The 2024 list is available here, and the library’s own top checkouts list is available online here.

Adult books

Teen fiction

Older kids (J) fiction

Younger kids (easy reader) fiction