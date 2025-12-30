fbpx
Juliana Garcia
Arts & Culture
Here are Johnson County Library’s most checked-out books of 2025

Johnson County Library's most popular adult books this year came from a wide variety of genres, reflecting the "diverse" and "savvy readership" of book borrowers in the area.

Johnson County Library's top five most-checked out books of 2025. Photo illustration by Juliana Garcia.
Johnson County readers reached for a mixed bag of genres in 2025.

This year, there is no one clear dominating genre from Johnson County Library’s most-checked out books of 2025. Instead, Johnson County readers were drawn to a variety of genres, from romance and book club picks to suspense and domestic thrillers.

Last year, historical fiction topped the charts after two years of Johnson Countians reaching for mostly “romantasy” books — or romance and romance fantasy genres.

Gregg Winsor, a regional librarian with Johnson County Library, told the Post that unlike previous years, the 2025 most-checked out list reflects the library system’s “diverse” and “savvy readership.”

Winsor said that while librarians in other communities are often trying to inform their readers of best selling lists, the “well-read populous” in Johnson County is always on top of the trends.

“If a book is mentioned on NPR or The New York Times or on BookTok, they run to the library,” Winsor said. “We take a little pride in being one of the major resources that Johnson County has to fulfill their book needs wherever they get their inspiration for it.”

“The Women” by Kristin Hannah maintained its top spot for the most-checked out adult book in 2025. This tells library staff that “The Women” is a great story with “great word of mouth” surrounding the novel, Windsor said.

For younger readers, favorites like “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series by Jeff Kinney or “The Hunger Games” series by Suzanne Collins once again topped Johnson County Library charts.

Looking ahead, Winsor said he predicts, based on conversations with patrons, that 2026 will be “the year of the cozy” genre. Windsor said cozy books can be found across genres, and are generally lower stakes.

In the meantime, here’s a look at what Johnson County readers reached for the most in 2025 (excluding December). The 2024 list is available here, and the library’s own top checkouts list is available online here.

Adult books

  1. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah
  2. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (nonfiction)
  3. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry
  4. “The Wedding People: A Novel” by Alison Espach
  5. “All of the Colors of the Dark: A Novel” by Chris Whitaker
  6. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett
  7. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore
  8. “Beautiful Ugly” by Alice Feeney
  9. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry
  10. “Atmosphere: A Love Story” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Teen fiction

"Sunrise on the Reaping" by Suzanne Collins at the Merriam Plaza Library. Photo illustration by Juliana Garcia.
  1. “Sunrise on the Reaping” by Suzanne Collins
  2. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
  3. “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins
  4. “Powerless” by Lauren Roberts
  5. “Mockingjay” by Suzanne Collins
  6. “Catching Fire” by Suzanne Collins
  7. “Fearless” by Lauren Roberts
  8. “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
  9. “The Giver” by Lois Lowry
  10. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson

Older kids (J) fiction

  1. “No Brainer” by Jeff Kinney
  2. “Hot Mess” by Jeff Kinney
  3. “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney
  4. “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney
  5. “The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney
  6. “Hard Luck” by Jeff Kinney
  7. “Cabin Fever” by Jeff Kinney
  8. “Wrecking Ball” by Jeff Kinney
  9. “Old School” by Jeff Kinney
  10. “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan

Younger kids (easy reader) fiction

  1. “Happy Pig Day!” by Mo Willems
  2. “If You Give a Cat a Cupcake” by Laura Joffe Numeroff
  3. “Watch Me Throw the Ball!” by Mo Willems
  4. “Pigs Make Me Sneeze!: An Elephant & Piggie Book” by Mo Willems
  5. “If You Take a Mouse to School” by Laura Joffe Numeroff
  6. “My New Friend is so Fun!” by Mo Willems
  7. “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Joffe Numeroff
  8. “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” by Bill Martin
  9. “I Am Invited to a Party!” by Mo Willems
  10. “I Broke My Trunk!” by Mo Willems
