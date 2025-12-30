What were Olathe’s most read stories in 2025? See our top 10

Olathe readers flocked to coverage of major — and sometimes controversial — decisions on how the city will grow.

At the center of attention was the proposed “ultra-accessible” tourism district, “Halo Ridge.” The $320 million project includes an amusement park, sports arena, hotel and medical facility — all designed to be fully accessible for people with disabilities.

Beyond that, Olathe readers closely followed updates to transportation investments like the Santa Fe corridor and K-10/Lone Elm Road interchange.

Here are the most-read Olathe stories of 2025:

School districts face backlash after Charlie Kirk killing

Schools in both Olathe and Gardner Edgerton found themselves under scrutiny for their response after educators voiced either support for or criticism of Charlie Kirk after his assassination in September.

2 JoCo school districts caught in political turmoil after Charlie Kirk’s killing

Olathe pushes back on proposed K-10 & Lone Elm interchange

A Kansas Department of Transportation presentation on a proposed interchange at K-10 and Lone Elm Road had one Olathe city councilmember asking “How much can we pay you not to do this?”

Olathe leaders bemoan KDOT’s planned Lone Elm interchange. What are their concerns?

Drunk driving suspected cause of crash on I-35

A suspected drunk driver who was going the wrong way on Interstate 35 caused a three-vehicle crash in Olathe in October. Two people, including the driver, were hospitalized after the incident.

KHP says suspected drunk driver caused wrong-way crash on I-35 in Olathe

QuikTrip plans gas station at former Olathe Red Lobster site

QuikTrip wants to redevelop the site of a former Olathe Red Lobster seafood restaurant at 14904 W. 119th Street into a new gas station and convenience store.

QuikTrip eyes old Olathe Red Lobster for new gas station

Man charged with attempted murder after hammer attack

The man accused of attacking an 85-year-old woman with a hammer in an Olathe Whole Foods parking lot now faces attempted first degree murder charges.

Man now faces attempted murder charge in Olathe Whole Foods hammer attack

Daiso opens in Olathe

The Japanese retailer aims to be a “one-stop shop” of home goods and accessories.

Daiso, ‘one-stop shop’ Japanese home goods retailer, gears up for Olathe opening

Plans for ‘ultra-accessible’ amusement park move forward

Details for a planned $320 million “ultra-accessible” sports and entertainment district in Olathe backed by state STAR bonds have started coming together.

Olathe OKs amusement park STAR bond district plan — and makes room for gas station

More updates on the ‘ultra-accessible’ amusement park

Construction of an “ultra-accessible” tourism district on a prominent Olathe spot will begin by February 2026, its developers say.

‘Ultra-accessible’ Olathe amusement park on track to break ground early next year

Olathe acquires land for Santa Fe interchange

Olathe is making strides on a project to overhaul the Santa Fe interchange over Interstate 35, most recently approving a new batch of land to acquire.

Olathe uses eminent domain to get land for Santa Fe/I-35 project. Demolitions should start soon, city says

Olathe to give Black Bob Road a makeover

Olathe plans to overhaul the last “rural” stretch of Black Bob Road in a growing corner of the city with a $17.4 million project that will widen the roadway and address concerns about traffic safety.

Crash-prone stretch of Black Bob Road in Olathe getting $17M makeover