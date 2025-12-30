fbpx
Kate Mays
Community Issues
4 min. read

What were Olathe’s most read stories in 2025? See our top 10

From hype for an 'ultra-accessible' amusement park to massive road projects, much of Olathe news this year touched on development, traffic safety and even political issues.

A four photo collage. Top left: Charlie Kirk.
Images from some of Olathe's top stories of 2025, clockwise from top left, Charlie Kirk, plans for the K-10/Lone Elm interchange, Daiso and kids on a playground.

Olathe readers flocked to coverage of major — and sometimes controversial — decisions on how the city will grow.

At the center of attention was the proposed “ultra-accessible” tourism district, “Halo Ridge.” The $320 million project includes an amusement park, sports arena, hotel and medical facility — all designed to be fully accessible for people with disabilities.

Beyond that, Olathe readers closely followed updates to transportation investments like the Santa Fe corridor and K-10/Lone Elm Road interchange.

Here are the most-read Olathe stories of 2025:

School districts face backlash after Charlie Kirk killing

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk spoke at the Republican Party National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July 2024.
Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk spoke at the Republican Party National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July 2024. Photo credit Shutterstock.

Schools in both Olathe and Gardner Edgerton found themselves under scrutiny for their response after educators voiced either support for or criticism of Charlie Kirk after his assassination in September.

2 JoCo school districts caught in political turmoil after Charlie Kirk’s killing

Olathe pushes back on proposed K-10 & Lone Elm interchange

A conceptual rendering of an interchange at Lone Elm Road at K-10 in Lenexa and Olathe (looking south). Image courtesy the Kansas Department of Transportation.

A Kansas Department of Transportation presentation on a proposed interchange at K-10 and Lone Elm Road had one Olathe city councilmember asking “How much can we pay you not to do this?”

Olathe leaders bemoan KDOT’s planned Lone Elm interchange. What are their concerns?

Drunk driving suspected cause of crash on I-35

An overturned vehicle that Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say was being driven the wrong way on I-35 before it hit other vehicles and eventually flipped over. The driver of this vehicle was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A suspected drunk driver who was going the wrong way on Interstate 35 caused a three-vehicle crash in Olathe in October. Two people, including the driver, were hospitalized after the incident.

KHP says suspected drunk driver caused wrong-way crash on I-35 in Olathe

QuikTrip plans gas station at former Olathe Red Lobster site

QuikTrip Olathe at old Red Lobster.
Rendering via Olathe planning documents.

QuikTrip wants to redevelop the site of a former Olathe Red Lobster seafood restaurant at 14904 W. 119th Street into a new gas station and convenience store.

QuikTrip eyes old Olathe Red Lobster for new gas station

Man charged with attempted murder after hammer attack

Olathe Police on the scene of an armed disturbances call at a Whole Foods grocery story at the Olathe Pointe complex on Sunday, Nov. 30.
Olathe Police on the scene of an armed disturbances call at a Whole Foods grocery story at the Olathe Pointe complex on Sunday, Nov. 30. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The man accused of attacking an 85-year-old woman with a hammer in an Olathe Whole Foods parking lot now faces attempted first degree murder charges.

Man now faces attempted murder charge in Olathe Whole Foods hammer attack

Daiso opens in Olathe

Olathe Daiso
The exterior of the new Daiso store in Olathe. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

The Japanese retailer aims to be a “one-stop shop” of home goods and accessories.

Daiso, ‘one-stop shop’ Japanese home goods retailer, gears up for Olathe opening

Plans for ‘ultra-accessible’ amusement park move forward

Olathe 2025 development
A conceptual rendering of the planned “ultra-accessible” entertainment and sports district at 119th and Renner in Olathe. Image via Olathe planning documents.

Details for a planned $320 million “ultra-accessible” sports and entertainment district in Olathe backed by state STAR bonds have started coming together.

Olathe OKs amusement park STAR bond district plan — and makes room for gas station

More updates on the ‘ultra-accessible’ amusement park

Michael Arkell with two of his siblings at the Morgan's Wonderland theme park in Texas.
Michael Arkell with two of his siblings at the Morgan’s Wonderland theme park in Texas this year. Photo courtesy James Arkell.

Construction of an “ultra-accessible” tourism district on a prominent Olathe spot will begin by February 2026, its developers say.

‘Ultra-accessible’ Olathe amusement park on track to break ground early next year

Olathe acquires land for Santa Fe interchange

Olathe plans to upgrade the corridor surrounding I-35 and Santa Fe Street. Before that, the city will have to acquire significant land in the area, some taken up by existing businesses.
Olathe plans to upgrade the corridor surrounding I-35 and Santa Fe Street. The work, planned for 2027 at the earliest, includes a complete overhaul of the interchange on and off the interstate. Image via Google Maps.

Olathe is making strides on a project to overhaul the Santa Fe interchange over Interstate 35, most recently approving a new batch of land to acquire.

Olathe uses eminent domain to get land for Santa Fe/I-35 project. Demolitions should start soon, city says

Olathe to give Black Bob Road a makeover

Above, Black Bob Road and 159th Street in Olathe. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Above, Black Bob Road at 159th in southern Olathe. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Olathe plans to overhaul the last “rural” stretch of Black Bob Road in a growing corner of the city with a $17.4 million project that will widen the roadway and address concerns about traffic safety.

Crash-prone stretch of Black Bob Road in Olathe getting $17M makeover

About the author

Kate Mays
Kate Mays

👋 Hi! I’m Kate Mays, and I cover Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Lenexa and graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest. I earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kansas where I produced podcasts for 90.7 KJHK. I went on to get a master’s in journalism from New York University. Before joining the Post, I interned for the Kansas City Business Journal and KCUR and produced an investigative, true-crime podcast.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kate@johnsoncountypost.com.

