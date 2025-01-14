A mixed-use project in downtown Overland Park that includes apartments at the site of a now-demolished Winstead’s hamburger joint is going forward.

The project is planned near the intersection of 80th Street and Metcalf Avenue, a portion of downtown Overland Park that’s seen a lot of mixed-use development activity in the past decade.

On Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted 9-0 to approve a certificate of conformity for the mixed-use development, finding that the plans for the apartment and retail building comply with the special zoning overlay in the downtown area (called the Downtown Form District).

The action was part of the city council’s planning consent agenda, which means it was considered without individual discussion alongside a series of other planning items that are procedural or previously received unanimous support from the Overland Park Planning Commission.

Council President Holly Grummert and councilmembers Jim Kite and Gregg Riess were absent from the meeting.

226 apartments planned at 8036 Metcalf

The building — which will look like it has seven stories from outside — will have vertical mixed-use.

That will put 5,000 square feet of ground-level retail and a mostly below-ground parking structure with some public parking on the lower levels of the building.

The upper levels will have 226 apartment units.

Hunt Midwest — the firm behind the nearby The Vue mixed-use development — is the developer of the project.

‘Another step’ in downtown Overland Park reimagining

Though the city council didn’t discuss the project during their meeting on Monday, the planning commission praised it in late 2024 due to its conformance with the city’s long-range goals for its downtown area.

Commissioner Edward Reitzes called it “another step” on “the same path” of recent progress to reimagine downtown Overland Park.

Other commissioners expressed similar sentiments.

“It does the things that I think we’re aspiring for in downtown,” said Commissioner Rob Krewson.

