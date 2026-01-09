SMSD News: Rebuilt elementary schools officially recognized with LEED certification

There are even more reasons to celebrate the completion of five rebuilt elementary schools in the Shawnee Mission School District. All five of these buildings have now achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver, a designation given to healthy, efficient, and cost-effective green buildings.

Rushton, Pawnee, and Tomahawk elementary schools recently joined Westwood View and John Diemer elementary schools as the newest rebuilds to be certified.

“We’re really excited to be able to achieve LEED Silver certification in this building,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Schumacher expressed. “I think it speaks to our commitment to environmental sustainability, making sure that our students and our community members experience the cleanest, healthiest, and best learning environments that we can possibly provide.”

All of these schools were a part of the $264 million bond approved by Shawnee Mission voters in 2021. They feature a variety of LEED elements including, but not limited to, preservation of 40 percent of green space on site, water-efficient faucets and toilets, energy efficient mechanical systems and appliances, and building designs that utilize natural light.

When we intentionally build spaces for students in this way, it strengthens learning, David Stubblefield, deputy superintendent, highlighted.

“All the research points in that direction,” he added. “The feel of this building when you walk into it really is inviting and allows students to be at their best.”

Students have enjoyed learning in these new environments, noted Bernadette Roche, library media specialist at Pawnee Elementary.

“Our students love the collaborative spaces, to move around the building and have cozy corners where they can collaborate in small groups or work with teachers one-on-one,” Roche shared. “The students feel so safe and so comfortable in this space. It really helps promote all of that brain development.”

Achieving LEED certification sets a standard for schools in the area to show an amazing facility can be built while making it environmentally friendly and economically friendly, according to Nathan Daraban, JE Dunn senior project manager – education division.

“Constructing a new building is always a challenging process, and so when you can build an amazing facility and have an additional factor to celebrate that you went above and beyond for people in the community, it feels amazing,” he noted.

Click here to find out more about what has been accomplished through the bond approved by voters in 2021.

