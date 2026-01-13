The city of Prairie Village helped its Ukrainian sister city purchase four drones, medicine and bed linens in 2025.

Last spring, the Prairie Village City Council approved a nearly $23,000 donation to its sister city Dolyna for the purpose of “humanitarian goods.” Dolyna is in the western part of Ukraine in the Ivano-Frankivsk oblast, or district.

In late December 2025, Dolyna Mayor Ivan Dyriv sent an itemized list of the goods purchased with that donation — and thanked the city for its help.

“Your assistance is extremely important and valuable to our community during this difficult time,” Dyriv said. “It gives us strength and faith that victory is near.”

Prairie Village donated city funds to its sister city in Ukraine, a portion of which remains under Russian occupation in the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

The $23K went to drones, medicine, bed linens

Dyriv told Prairie Village officials in a Dec. 30, 2025, letter that the nearly $23,000 donation went toward the following, as outlined in city documents:

Four thermal quadcopters, which are a type of drone

80 combat tourniquets

20 sets of bed linens

Medicine, including an anti-inflammatory medicine called Meloxicam and a wound ointment called Tivomax

Dyriv said in his Dec. 30 letter that the quadcopters and tourniquets were dispersed to Ukrainian troops through Together to Victory, a charity run by Igor Khariv.

The bed linens and the medicine went directly toward the Dolyna Multidisciplinary Hospital, Dyriv said in his Dec. 30 letter. These specific resources are intended to help with “the treatment, rehabilitation and recovery of Ukraine’s defenders,” he said.

“A sense of care, hope and genuine human unity”

In a video sent from Dolyna to the city of Prairie Village, Dyriv said the $1 contribution from each resident is a “symbol of true friendship, solidarity and humanity.”

Dyriv said that even though Dolyna is not on the front lines of the war, the city is impacted by the war daily — By taking in people who have been displaced and helping the military.

The four quadcopters, Dyriv said, are to monitor large areas, locate wounded people and deliver medicine and other humanitarian supplies.

Dyriv said the financial support “brought a sense of care, hope and genuine human unity.”

“We feel that there are people on the other side of the world who care about Ukraine’s fate,” Dyriv said.

Click here to watch the Dolyna mayor’s video, which begins at 1:11:08.

In case you missed it

Back in April 2025, the city council debated whether to prohibit Dolyna from using the donation to purchase drones, which was the originally stated purpose for Dolyna’s request for assistance.

Dolyna’s mayor at that time stated that no drones purchased with Prairie Village dollars would be turned into weapons of war, and would instead be used for humanitarian purposes, like searching for people who need help.

The city council ultimately decided against placing any limits on how Dolyna could use the nearly $23,000.

