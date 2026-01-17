fbpx
Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia
Community Events
2 min. read

Prairie Village MLK celebration centers on ‘loving democracy’ — See our pictures

The 5th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event featured community recognitions, artistic performances and a keynote address from KCK Mayor Christal Watson.

A dance group from Kansas City, Kansas, performs at the 5th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Prairie Village. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
A dance group from Kansas City, Kansas, performs at the 5th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Prairie Village. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

For the fifth year in a row, the city of Prairie Village honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday.

Stand Up for Black Lives+ Prairie Village, the city of Prairie Village’s diversity committee and the Johnson County NAACP hosted the 5th annual “I Have A Dream” celebration at Village Presbyterian Church.

Each year, the event focuses on a specific theme — and this year, speakers and performers centered around the concept of “loving democracy.”

Christal Watson, the Mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County, served as the keynote speaker at this year’s event.

She is the first Black woman to serve as leader of the county just north of Johnson County. Elected in November, she spoke Saturday on the actions people can take to be an active participant in American democracy.

“Register voters, educate yourself and others, show up at meetings, protect your neighbors, speak truth with compassion, demand justice with discipline, and above all love thy neighbor because democracy cannot survive without it,” Watson said.

Here’s a look at the event through the Post’s camera lens.

Prompted by a word of welcome from Rev. Dr. Rodger Nishioka, attendees wished each other peace at the beginning of the event. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Prompted by a word of welcome from Rev. Dr. Rodger Nishioka, the pastor at Village Presbyterian Church, attendees wished each other peace at the beginning of the event. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The crowd of more than 100 people enjoyed a performance from students at Kristi's Academy of Dance. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The crowd of more than 100 people enjoyed a performance from students at Kansas City, Kansas-based Kristi’s Academy of Dance. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
A 1967 NBC interview with Martin Luther King, Jr., played for the crowd at Village Presbyterian on Saturday afternoon. The interview is from 11 months before his assassination. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
A 1967 NBC interview with Martin Luther King, Jr., played for the crowd at Village Presbyterian on Saturday afternoon. The interview was taped 11 months before King’s assassination. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Mayor/CEO Watson, of the United Government of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County, gives her keynote speech. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Mayor/CEO Watson, of the United Government of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County, gives her keynote speech. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Members of the Comprehensive Art Institute youth band perform versions of "Little Sunflower" by Freddie Hubbard and "Impressions" by John Coltrane. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Members of the Comprehensive Art Institute youth band perform versions of “Little Sunflower” by Freddie Hubbard and “Impressions” by John Coltrane. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Lilian Valdez Shipps shares what led her to start a Hispanic Heritage Month in Prairie Village. Others shared their immigrant stories with the crowd. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Lilian Valdez Shipps shares what led her to start a Hispanic Heritage Month recognition in Prairie Village. Others shared their immigrant stories with the crowd. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Dr. George Williams, president of Stand Up for Black Lives+ Prairie Village, hands an award to Mary Wirken for her efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in Prairie Village. Two others also got awards from Williams. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Dr. George Williams, president of Stand Up for Black Lives+ Prairie Village, hands an award to Mary Wirken for her efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in Prairie Village. Two others also got awards from Williams. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Toward the end of the event, the crowd participated in a series of exercises — prompted by Dr. Williams — including 10 seconds of eye contact. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Toward the end of the event, the crowd participated in a series of exercises — prompted by Dr. Williams — including 10 seconds of eye contact. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Previous article
Johnson County man a suspect in fatal shooting at popular Lawrence bar

About the author

Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia

👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at juliana@johnsoncountypost.com.

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2026
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.