For the fifth year in a row, the city of Prairie Village honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday.

Stand Up for Black Lives+ Prairie Village, the city of Prairie Village’s diversity committee and the Johnson County NAACP hosted the 5th annual “I Have A Dream” celebration at Village Presbyterian Church.

Each year, the event focuses on a specific theme — and this year, speakers and performers centered around the concept of “loving democracy.”

Christal Watson, the Mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County, served as the keynote speaker at this year’s event.

She is the first Black woman to serve as leader of the county just north of Johnson County. Elected in November, she spoke Saturday on the actions people can take to be an active participant in American democracy.

“Register voters, educate yourself and others, show up at meetings, protect your neighbors, speak truth with compassion, demand justice with discipline, and above all love thy neighbor because democracy cannot survive without it,” Watson said.

Here’s a look at the event through the Post’s camera lens.