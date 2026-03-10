The city of Prairie Village turned 75 years old on Feb. 19, but the city’s year-long celebration kicks off later this month.

Prairie Village’s 75th anniversary celebrations begin at the end of March and continue throughout the year until the city’s birthday party in October.

Other northeastern Johnson County cities, including Merriam, Fairway, Leawood and Westwood, celebrated their 75th anniversaries in the past few years. The cities of Roeland Park and Mission are also celebrating their 75th anniversaries this year.

Prairie Village Councilmember Inga Selders, who sits on the city’s 75th Anniversary committee and is a lifelong resident, said she sees this milestone as an opportunity to build community with neighbors.

“Now more than ever, bringing our community together is absolutely a vital thing to do,” Selders said.

Here’s a look at the events Prairie Village has planned for its birthday — and what went into the planning process.

“The backbone of Prairie Village”

With the 250th anniversary of the United States and the 2026 World Cup happening this summer, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Kansas City area, Selders said the 75th anniversary is an opportunity to showcase Prairie Village.

Selders said she hopes residents reflect on the history of Prairie Village and come together for the 75th anniversary.

“That’s really the backbone of Prairie Village, how neighborly we are,” Selders said. “Over the last few years, there’s been some strife with that, and I think this is a really good way to get the focus back on that. Neighbors being neighbors and friendly towards one another, celebrating a good cause together.”

The Prairie Village 75th Anniversary committee, made up of about eight people, brainstormed various event ideas for the celebration, Selders said. She is most excited about a parade planned for May 2 along Mission Road.

Residents seem most drawn to the parade as well, Selders said, as well as work on the Prairie Village history book.

There is still time for residents to share stories and photos that may appear in the history book. Those interested can do so online here.

A look at the events lined up for 2026

75 on 75th 5K

On March 28, Prairie Village’s anniversary celebrations officially start with a 75 on 75th 5K.

Starting at Harmon Park, participants will run north on Delmar Street before turning east on 75th Street. Runners (and walkers) will loop around at 75th Street and Belinder Road to return to Harmon Park.

Registration includes a T-shirt if completed by Tuesday, March 10, and the first 500 finishers will receive a medal.

Prairie Village Through the Decades parade

The second anniversary event is a parade on May 2 down Mission Road from Prairie Village City Hall south to 83rd Street.

Called “Prairie Village Through the Decades,” each float will represent a different decade. Groups, churches, schools and other organizations can sign up to participate in the parade by April 1.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and will end with live music and festivities at Corinth Square.

Other anniversary celebrations are as follows:

Fifties Day at the Pool: Prairie Village’s festivities continue with a 1950s-themed pool party at the Prairie Village Pool on June 26.

Prairie Village’s festivities continue with a 1950s-themed pool party at the Prairie Village Pool on June 26. Movie in the Park: On Aug. 22, the city is hosting a movie in the park — a showing of Back to the Future — at Harmon Park.

On Aug. 22, the city is hosting a movie in the park — a showing of Back to the Future — at Harmon Park. Birthday Party: The city is hosting a birthday on Oct. 10 at Meadowbrook Park, with more details to come later.

Sign up for the 5k and parade

There is still time to register for the 5k and the parade down 75th Street and Mission Road, respectively.

Those interested in the 5K can register online here (by Tuesday, March 10, to ensure a t-shirt is included with registration).

Anyone interested in hosting a float in the parade can register online here.

Keep reading community events news: Overland Park flocks downtown for St. Pat’s parade — Check out our photos