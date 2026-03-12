5 takeaways from Overland Park Mayor Skoog’s State of the City

Decades of planning and working toward long-range goals across the city are what set Overland Park apart from other communities, said Mayor Curt Skoog this week.

That was his overarching message during the annual State of the City address before a crowd on Tuesday at the Overland Park Convention Center.

Throughout, he emphasized major infrastructure efforts, public safety investments and quality of life projects, all of which Skoog said have helped prepare the city for the forthcoming World Cup festivities this summer.

“The big takeaway is that we are prepared, we’re strategic, and we’re moving forward,” Skoog told the Post after his address, adding that planning is what makes up the city’s “secret sauce.”

Overland Park is getting ready for the World Cup

Much of Skoog’s speech carried a bit of a soccer theme to it, with subtle nods to the sport and team spirit, as Overland Park and the wider Kansas City community prepare to welcome visitors from across the globe for the World Cup this summer.

He underlined decades of investments across the city — in parks, in infrastructure, in quality of life and in public safety, etc.— and how he believes that those efforts have positioned the city well.

“We put in the work when no one was looking, and now it’s time to show off our city,” Skoog said. “When all eyes are on us, we’re working hard to make sure Overland Park is a safe place to live and visit.”

Specifically, he pointed to the Johnson County United transit options rolling out for the World Cup, including an airport drop-and-ride service with a stop at the Overland Park Convention Center, as well as a link line that will take people to hubs around Johnson County, including Oak Park Mall.

Additionally, he emphasized regional collaboration during this preparation period, public safety training, and forthcoming events that will coincide with the festivities.

Major infrastructure projects are wrapping up, on the radar

Several infrastructure projects across Overland Park are wrapping up, and more are coming soon.

“We invest in these foundations because we know that a world-class team deserves a world-class field,” Skoog said. “By keeping Overland Park in motion and accessible, we’re ensuring our home field advantage remains the strongest in the nation for decades to come.”

One big project that passed a major milestone last month is the Kansas Department of Transportation’s express toll lane and general improvement project on U.S. Highway 69 through Overland Park.

Work to rebuild the College Boulevard bridge over Indian Creek near the Shannon Valley neighborhood is on track to wrap up this summer after months of construction. Additionally, a project to build out Quivira Road between 179th and 187th streets is also expected to be completed this year.

Beyond major projects, Overland Park also created a dedicated sidewalk team, made up of two people who can repair sidewalks around the city as needed.

The city is also putting together a Safe Streets Plan, supported by a federal grant, to study possible traffic calming needs and solutions in the community. (You can weigh in here.)

More parks and public spaces are coming to Overland Park

As a nod to its German sister city, Overland Park last year opened Bietigheim-Bissingen Park — the 84th city park. Pronounced Bee-tij-hime Biss-en-gen and shortened to Bi-Bi Park, the park is at the corner of 159th Street and Quivira Road.

The city is also preparing to renovate the former Marty Pool property into a new neighborhood park bearing the same name. This park will have a splash pad and nature play area.

Plus, Clocktower Landing — the name used to describe the new farmers market pavilion, gathering space and plaza — is on track to open this spring, just in time for the World Cup festivities to begin. Overland Park intends to host community events and watch parties in the space.

“It will help ensure that downtown Overland Park remains the ultimate home field destination for generations to come,” Skoog said.

At the same time, Overland Park is getting closer to adopting its new parks and recreation master plan, called Playbook OP, which will guide the development of parks, pools and other recreational amenities into the future. The city council is likely to vote to approve the new plan this spring.

“It will consider bold ideas for recreation and green spaces and how to invest in them,” Skoog said.

Development and redevelopment activity continues

Overland Park remains a fast-growing city, seeing around 3.2 million square feet of new construction for residential and commercial uses go up in the past year.

All of that is valued at around $650 million, and accounts for about 300 new single-family homes, primarily in southern Overland Park, and more than 450 new multifamily units.

“Overland Park is setting the standard to attract top-shelf investment in the region. These numbers represent a major expansion in our home field,” Skoog said.

To encourage more residential development at the middle of the housing spectrum, Overland Park recently rolled out a pilot program designed to speed up the process. Called Portfolio Homes, the program features 26 nearly-ready-to-build home designs anyone could use to build a home or a neighborhood in Overland Park.

Additionally, Overland Park is currently revising its Unified Development Ordinance, a collection of rules and codes that govern how development looks and where it can go, to complement the new comprehensive plan, Framework OP. Though likely a years-long process, it is expected to bring significant changes to how the city handles zoning and building design.

“To keep the sweating streak alive, we must make sure our rule book for development is modern and sophisticated as the projects we see on the field today,” Skoog said. “We’re making plays now to ensure our neighborhoods stay vibrant, our corridors competitive, and the city continues to deliver a world-class experience for our residents.”

A new city hall for Overland Park

Last year, Overland Park acquired a seven-story office building near College Boulevard and Metcalf Avenue to serve as a future city hall from an affiliate of Kansas City-based real estate firm Copaken Brooks.

The nearly 155,000-square-foot building at 6201 College Blvd. is currently home to a mix of office tenants. On top of the $22.5 million purchase price, the city expects to spend more than $86 million over the next decade or so to renovate it.

Then, the city would fully move its administrative operations to the building in 2034, headquartering the local government in a more central location than the current city hall facility near Antioch Road and Santa Fe Drive.

“By renovating an existing landmark instead of building from scratch, we are executing a smart, financially responsible play, making a strategic investment in this business corridor,” Skoog said on Tuesday.

Keep reading: At annual State of the Cities, NEJC leaders highlight big projects, key votes and other milestones