The vacant space of a former Mexican restaurant in Johnson County will soon become a Mexican restaurant once again.

Palacio Maya Mexican Restaurant, a Missouri-based Mexican eatery, plans to take over the former Black Agave Tequila restaurant space in Lenexa.

Palacio Maya will operate at 9720 Quivira Road

The restaurant will move into a 6,000-square-foot space at the Broadway Plaza shopping center.

Owner Eduardo Garcia said he hopes to open Palacio Maya in a month or two.

The space neighbors Rally House, and it’s also near Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Black Agave Tequila operated in the space for roughly a year before it closed sometime in 2022.

Palacio Maya serves Mexican fare and cocktails

Palacio Maya’s menu offers a range of Mexican entrees, from enchiladas and burritos to soups and salads.

Palacio Maya also offers a range of cocktails smaller bites like guacamole dip and papas con pollo (French fries with grilled chicken, bacon, green onions, and melted cheese on top).

The name of the restaurant translates to “Mayan Palace,” and Garcia said the colors and decor of the restaurant will depict Mayan ruins.

This marks Palacio Maya’s first Johnson County location

Palacio Maya primarily operates in Independence, Missouri, with two more Kansas City area eateries opening soon in Gladstone and Parkville.

Though this will be the first Kansas location for the eatery, Garcia also co-owns La Fuente Mexican Street Food — which already has one Johnson County location in Overland Park.

If all goes according to plan, Garcia said he foresees more Johnson County expansion for Palacio Maya as well.

“I always liked that area, and I always wanted to bring a restaurant there,” he said. “If this one goes well, definitely we’ll think about growing a little bit more.”

