A discount variety store will soon unveil its newest Johnson County location.

National discount retailer Five Below is set to celebrate the grand opening of its new Merriam store this Friday.

Five Below will open at 5808 Antioch Rd.

The store has moved into a space at the Merriam Town Center shopping center, just off Johnson Drive and Antioch Road, near Interstate 35.

The store will go into the former Party City storefront, between Pet Smart and a Ross Dress for Less, which is in the former Hen House grocery store.

Though official hours for the Merriam location have not yet been posted online, the company’s other local stores typically operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Five Below sells discount goods of all kinds

The specialty discount chain caps its price for most items at $5, as the name implies.

Customers can find anything from home decor and accessories to toys and arts & crafts supplies.

The store also has a smaller assortment of “five beyond” higher-priced items for up to $25, such as oversized throw blankets, wireless headphones and speakers.

This is Five Below’s fourth Johnson County location

Five Below already operates three more Johnson County stores in Shawnee, Olathe and southern Overland Park.

The company also has a location on the Missouri side of Kansas City, with another planning to open on the same day as the Merriam location.

There is also a Five Below store in Lawrence.

