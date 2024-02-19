As both adults and children work through the trauma of the Super Bowl rally shooting for the Kansas City Chiefs last week, Johnson County health professionals want to help.

In the 24 hours immediately after the shooting outside Union Station, the Johnson County Mental Health Center said it saw a 10% rise in phone calls to its crisis line.

Tim DeWeese, Johnson County Mental Heath director, said he’s encouraged by people reaching out.

“I think all of us have have been traumatized by the events on Wednesday,” he said. “For some people, they feel anger, some are sad, some are fearful. There’s a feeling of helplessness, increased anxiety.

“I think what we have to remember is that these are all normal reactions to traumatic events. And that while they’re painful, it is part of the healing process.”

It’s important to talk to your kids about the shooting

Carron Montgomery, a therapist and author from Johnson County, said her children have been trying to work through the news of the shooting.

While each child reacts in a different way, it’s important to acknowledge each individuals’ feelings, Montgomery said.

“My three children, each with their distinct personalities, are responding differently,” she said in an email. “As parents, we may feel that we should simply know how to handle these situations, but our generation wasn’t taught much about mental health or dealing with tragedy.”

DeWeese said that if an adult doesn’t feel equipped to answer a question about trauma, it’s okay to tell a child they don’t know and to contact a counselor. The important thing is that the conversation is happening.

“Fortunately, we kind of had a roadmap because we’ve kind of been through this before,” he said. “For parents, we need to make sure that we have conversations with our kids, and we need to start those conversations because if we don’t have them, then kids are going to fill in the blanks that may be more traumatic for them in the long run.”

Adults should also be vulnerable with others

DeWeese said there is no wrong kind of trauma. Whether someone personally witnessed the shooting, saw it on television or read about it, it can cause stress and anxiety. It’s important to be open about it.

“I think it’s OK to share with your kids and teens and people around you that it’s impacting you,” he said. “It’s OK for you to express sadness and empathy for the victims and their families. I think it’s important for us to demonstrate that to young people, so they feel comfortable doing that.”

The wide variety of emotions may also cause people to feel lost or confused. It’s important to be patient as they work through it.

“People around us, they’re going to experience it all differently,” he said. “We need to be a little more understanding and tolerant, not only of our friends and family, but also of our kids.”

It’s important to keep a routine

While working through trauma is complicated, it’s important for people to keep to their routines in order to maintain normalcy and not spiral into despair.

“Maintain your physical routine,” he said. “Make sure that you spend time with people that mean something to you and that you find things that you enjoy with them — maybe you do more of that right now.”

A message last week from the Shawnee Mission School District echoed the call for structure.

In response to the shooting, SMSD Superintendent Michelle Hubbard said in a message to families that the district would continue its normal schedule the day after the shooting. (Johnson County school districts canceled classes on the day of the parade.)

“We know that our children often crave the security of routines when times are hard,” Hubbard’s message stated.

Resources are available to help

DeWeese encourages anyone in Johnson County wanting help navigating their emotions to call the center’s 24-hour Crisis and Support Line at anyone in Johnson County or in the surrounding areas, you can call the center’s 24 hour crisis and support line at (913) 268-0156.

For people outside of Johnson County, they can call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which will put them in touch with a mental health professional in their area.

They can also text the Crisis Textline at 741-741.

Children’s Mercy also put together a guide to help parents and their children work through the trauma of the shooting.

“The best thing to do is if folks need a little extra help, if their reactions continue to the point that their kids or teens or even themselves are worried about their mental health, then they need to seek mental health professionals,” DeWeese said.