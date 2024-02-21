Each week during the 2024 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Johnson County lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol. Below is a submission from Democratic Rep. Dennis Miller of Kansas House District 14, which currently covers part of Olathe.

Democratic Sen. Cindy Holscher submitted a column published Monday, and Republican Rep. Carl Turner has also been offered the chance to submit a column later this week. The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

I am your representative in the newly drawn 14th District of the Kansas House. I had been in the 15th District for forty-seven years until my precinct was moved to the 14th. It gave me a great opportunity to meet new people and speak with them about their concerns.

Property taxes remain the top concern

Perhaps the most pressing concern has been the increase in property taxes, due in part to rising home values across the district.

I have sponsored the following bills that are intended to decrease property taxes: HB2364, HB2366, HB2508, and HB2520.

These bills were introduced to raise the statewide exemption of appraised value of homes when computing the Kansas school tax levy. I also favor adding state funding to the local ad valorem tax reduction fund. Some state funding used to be returned to local governments to help finance local projects and keep property taxes under control. I intend to work with both parties to reduce residential property taxes.

Miler wants an up or down vote on Medicaid expansion

There also remains much interest in Medicaid expansion. There seems to be a lot of confusion about this issue. In simplest terms, opting for Medicaid expansion just means healthier Kansans who can afford to stay well enough to work.

It also means 27,000 more jobs for Kansans. It will save hospitals, especially in rural areas. Since Medicaid expansion was offered, 40 states opted for it. No state has OPTED OUT. This is evidence that fair-minded legislators across the country see the benefits. Some argue that expansion would provide service to able-bodied people. I say don’t throw out all the good apples who deserve a hand up just because one or two in the bushel want to spoil the plan.

Kansas has lost $7 billion in federal funds by not opting for the program when it started. The Kansas GOP has yet to schedule an up or down vote on this issue. Most Kansans want us to act. I will vote YES if it comes to the floor.

Don’t sent public dollars to private schools, he says

I knocked on almost 3,000 doors in the 2022 campaign. Most of the constituents I spoke with were well satisfied with the public school system in Olathe. They felt Kansas tax dollars should support the public school system.

Public money for public schools was a major plank of my platform. I still firmly believe feel it to be the best course for our educational system.

I have voted against efforts to give any public money to private schools. In these bills there is virtually no state oversight, and only sketchy vetting of educational outcomes.

Guns are an issue after the Chiefs parade shooting

There were no real conversations about gun laws while I was campaigning, but with the recent shootings at the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration I feel it should be addressed.

Currently Kansas is very lenient regarding gun laws. A person 18 years or older can openly carry a gun. A person 21 or older may conceal carry. There is no large capacity magazine ban. Texas gun laws are stricter than Kansas.

That said, you may assume I am against the second amendment. In fact, I support most of the reasonable common sense suggestions that Moms Demand Action suggest to be a responsible a gun owner in our society. They do not support taking guns away from responsible legal gun owners.

As a gun owner myself and a former member of the NRA, I think the Mom’s Demand Action solutions are better significant improvements to the status quo.