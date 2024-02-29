In an effort to expand its general infrastructure upkeep, Overland Park is preparing a plan to spend millions on its street improvement slate this year.

The street maintenance projects planned for this year so far include three different street improvement methods — mill and overlay, chip seal and ultrathin bonded asphalt surface, or UBAS.

The Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee on Wednesday recommended a series of street improvement-related bid tabulations for approval for the 2024 calendar year.

This is part of an “expanded” infrastructure plan that includes street maintenance, Public Works Director Lorraine Basalo said. This larger investment comes on the heels of voters approving an increase to the infrastructure sales tax.

With the extra funds generated from the sales tax, Basalo said Wednesday, Overland Park can “continue to work hard to take care of our infrastructure and keep it in good condition.”

Overland Park is still using chip seal in some areas

Though the city is still working to cut down its overall reliance on the street preservation method of chip seal, Basalo said that treatment is still in Overland Park’s plans for 2024, albeit less than before.

The chip seal process occurs when crews lay “liquid asphalt to seal the road” and follow that up with “a thin layer of rock” that serves to “protect the [asphalt] seal,” according to city documents.

At times, some residents have complained about the use of chip seal, particularly worried about the quality of the treatment in some years creating hazards. But still, it’s one of the most cost-effective street preservation tools available to the city.

In 2024, Overland Park plans to spend about $4 million on chip seal street preservation projects, touching about 140 lane miles in all. In previous years, the city had done up to 200 lane miles using this preservation method, Basalo said.

That reduction, combined with other steps — like reconstructing aged residential streets with concrete, which eliminates chip seal as a preservation option — are examples of the “great strides” this city is making toward the goal to use less chip seal, Basalo said.

However, she said it will take time.

Find the map of streets getting chip seal preservation work in 2024 here.

UBAS, overlay street projects are planned, too

Overland Park is also set to spend just over $7 million for UBAS projects on 31 lane miles across the city.

Those projects are planned at:

119th Street, from Conser Street to Nall Avenue

127th Street, from Quivira Road to Switzer Road

Neighborhood streets in Mills Farm, near 165th Street and Quivira

Neighborhood streets in Wilshire by the Lake, near 157th Street and Switzer

Additionally, the city has earmarked about $13 million for 42 lane miles of overlay preservation.

Those projects are planned at 127th Street, from Pflumm Road to Quivira Road, as well as on neighborhood streets in Indian Creek Estates, Shannon Valley, Indian Creek Park Estates, College Park Estates, College Park Villas, College Meadows, Park Crossing, Cross Creek, Twin Oaks, Highcroft, Cobblestone Park, Oakview, Countryshire and Ginger Creek.

Overland Park is also planning overlay work around Oak Park mall on 97th Street and Nieman Road.

Both of these street preservation methods are generally more costly per lane mile. Plus, they may require other expensive auxiliary work to make streets and sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act since UBAS and overlay are both considered road improvements.

Overland Park to use concrete in street work

Overland Park also plans to use concrete in some of its major street improvement projects in 2024, primarily on residential streets and on some collectors as well.

The exact cost is unclear, but a bid tabulation should come to the Public Works Committee soon.

However, the city has already identified streets that will get that treatment this year in the northern, central and southern part of Overland Park. Find the map here.

Next steps:

The Overland Park City Council will take on the bid tabulations for UBAS, overlay and chip seal next.

At some point, a bid tabulation for concrete street work in 2024 will come through the Public Works Committee, then the city council.

