Outdoor retailer YETI aims to open first JoCo store

A Texas-based outdoor retailer has its sights set on a new Johnson County location.
A new YETI store is currently underway in Leawood —reportedly aiming for a summer opening.
YETI will operate at 4401 W. 119th St.
- The store is moving into a space at Leawood’s Town Center Crossing shopping center off of 119th Street and Nall Avenue.
- The space neighbors The Roasterie and Apple at the shopping center.
- Clothing store L.L. Bean previously occupied that space, before it closed earlier this year.
YETI specializes in outdoor apparel and gear
- The retailer is most commonly known for its outdoor-friendly coolers, which come in a wide range of sizes.
- YETI also is known for its temperature-controlled drinkware like mugs and tumblers, which come in a variety of colors.
- YETI also offers clothing and accessory items like sweatshirts, hats and backpacks — as well as outdoor living items like blankets and chairs.
This marks YETI’s first JoCo store
- It’s also the company’s first stand-alone store in the wider Kansas City metro area.
- However, some YETI products can be found in outdoor stores in the area, such as Academy Sports + Outdoors and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
- The YETI brand was founded in 2006, and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
