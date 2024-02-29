fbpx
Subscribe

|

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Local Business

Outdoor retailer YETI aims to open first JoCo store

Share this story:

Leawood YETI store
Signage at the incoming YETI store in Leawood. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A Texas-based outdoor retailer has its sights set on a new Johnson County location.

A new YETI store is currently underway in Leawood —reportedly aiming for a summer opening.

YETI will operate at 4401 W. 119th St.

  • The store is moving into a space at Leawood’s Town Center Crossing shopping center off of 119th Street and Nall Avenue.
  • The space neighbors The Roasterie and Apple at the shopping center.
  • Clothing store L.L. Bean previously occupied that space, before it closed earlier this year.

YETI specializes in outdoor apparel and gear

  • The retailer is most commonly known for its outdoor-friendly coolers, which come in a wide range of sizes.
  • YETI also is known for its temperature-controlled drinkware like mugs and tumblers, which come in a variety of colors.
  • YETI also offers clothing and accessory items like sweatshirts, hats and backpacks — as well as outdoor living items like blankets and chairs.

This marks YETI’s first JoCo store

  • It’s also the company’s first stand-alone store in the wider Kansas City metro area.
  • However, some YETI products can be found in outdoor stores in the area, such as Academy Sports + Outdoors and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
  • The YETI brand was founded in 2006, and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Want more local news? Beauty spa Lash and Company opens in former Leawood post office

About the author

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

Previous article
Chip seal to overlay — Which Overland Park streets will see upkeep in 2024
Next article
Overland Park maker’s Donna Kelce mugs raise $14K for local schools

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO