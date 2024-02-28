Beauty spa Lash and Company opens in former Leawood post office

A new spa offering a “beauty simplified” experience has arrived in Johnson County.
Med spa Lash and Company recently opened its doors in a new northern Leawood space.
Lash and Company operates at 3500 W. 95th St.
- The spa opened in a space on the east side of Leawood’s Ranch Mart North shopping center.
- Previously, the space was occupied by the Leawood Branch Post Office — which operated there for more than 40 years before shutting down and consolidating with another branch.
- Lash and Company operates from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Lash and Company is a ‘premier’ med spa
- The center is primarily known for its eyelash treatments, which range from classic extensions to lifts and tints.
- Outside of eyelash services, the spa also offers other treatments like eyebrow tinting,permanent makeup, waxing and fillers.
- Lash and Company also offers anti-aging treatments like skin rejuvenation and Botox injections.
This marks Lash and Company’s first JoCo spa
- It’s also the first Lash and Company’s location in the Kansas City metro area as a whole.
- The company was founded in 2010 in Colorado and primarily operates there, with new locations also planned for Florida and Illinois.
- Lash and Company also serves as one of the latest additions to Ranch Mart North, with children’s boutique Wild Plains and beauty salon IMAGE Studios also on the way this spring.
