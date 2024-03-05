Nobody injured in rush hour crash on I-435 in Overland Park

No one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 435 near Metcalf Avenue Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m.

Overland Park police, firefighters, and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics found the crash about halfway between Metcalf Avenue and Antioch Road.

One car came to a stop in a lane. A minivan crossed several lanes and stopped after hitting the outside barrier wall.

Only the far left lane was able to get past the scene as responders checked for injuries.

One person was treated at the scene of the crash for minor injuries.

Johnson County Med-Act did not transport anyone from the crash scene.

The lane closures snarled traffic back to State Line Road.

All lanes reopened just before 6:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.