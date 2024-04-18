The former home of Traditions Furniture, a historic building in downtown Overland Park with a distinctive stone facade, will soon become a place for celebration.

More than a year after the furniture store’s closure, new owners Doug and Tacia Glade — along with their son Keegan and family friend Brooklen Lewis — plan to transform it into Stone Manor on 79th, a new wedding and events venue.

With construction set to begin in June, Tacia Glade said the family hopes to open Stone Manor to host its first weddings by the end of this year or early next year.

Stone Manor will operate at 7400 W. 79th St.

The venue will occupy the stand-alone building on the northern end of downtown Overland Park, at the junction with Santa Fe Drive near Prairiebrooke Arts gallery and Buffalo State Pizza Co.

Traditions Furniture had operated out of that space for more than three decades before it closed in February 2023 with its owners’ retirement.

Glade said the earliest bookings for Stone Manor will be for December or possibly early 2025, pending renovations.

The building will undergo renovations this summer

Tacia Glade and her husband Doug had been pondering the idea of a wedding venue for a while, she said.

It felt like a good way to combine some of their respective strengths, the Glades as remodelers and DIYers and their friend Lewis’s experiences as a wedding planner. The only question was where it should be.

Doug had always been fond of the Traditions Furniture building, and then one day, the idea came to him while the couple was on their daily walk — not knowing that coincidentally, the space had recently gone up for sale.

“He was just like, ‘You know what would make a perfect venue? The Traditions Furniture building,’” Tacia said. “And I totally agreed.”

On the outside, the building will largely remain the same — aside from its current Traditions Furniture signage.

When guests enter, the plan is for them to see stone walls and a high wood barrel ceilings. The Glades say the space will have the capacity for events with up to roughly 250 guests.

“We’re trying to keep as much historical charm to the building as possible,” Tacia said. “That exterior structure, the roofing system — everything is staying in place.”

The building’s history goes back further than furniture

Before the building at 7400 W. 79th St. housed Traditions Furniture, it was home to the Strang Line Car Barn and Power Plant in the early 1900s.

The Overland Park Historical Society, the most recent owners of the building, put it on the market last fall after the furniture store’s closure.

The car barn served the interurban railway — established by William Strang, the founder of Overland Park. The railway aided Johnson County’s development by transporting passengers between Kansas City, Missouri, and surburban Johnson County.

Tacia knows the building’s history is important to the community, and that people are invested in its future.

She looks forward to helping people put together some of the most treasured days of their lives, she said, but she’s also excited to see the historic landmark through its next chapter.

“Everybody seems to have a story about it,” she said. “We’re just excited to be a part of it, to see it through its next stage of life.”

Want more local business news? What’s going into this long-vacant Shawnee gym space? A new gym