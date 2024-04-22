The growing Bluhawk mixed-use development in southern Overland Park has added its latest retail tenant — a shoe store.

Rack Room Shoes opened its new store at the Bluhawk shopping center near U.S. Highway 69 and 159th Street this past week.

Rack Room Shoes operates at 7921 W. 160th St.

The store moved into a space on the south side of the shopping center, just off West 159th Street and Antioch Road.

The store neighbors the future Ulta and Sierra Trading Post stores at the shopping center’s newest retail building.

Rack Room Shoes operates from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Rack Room Shoes offers shoes for men, women and children

The store’s inventory includes a variety of shoe styles, from dress shoes and sandals to athletic shoes and sneakers.

Those shoes come in more than 30 different brands — some of which include New Balance, Puma, Dr. Martens and Nike.

In addition to shoes, Rack Room also sells accessories like backpacks, water bottles and hats.

This marks the third Rack Room store in JoCo

It’s also the first Overland Park store for the company, which is headquartered in North Carolina.

Rack Room also has stores at the Shawnee Station and Olathe Pointe shopping centers.

Across the state line, Rack Room also has a store at the Ward Parkway Mall in Kansas City, Missouri.

