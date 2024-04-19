A new fitness studio offering a “fiercely effective” pilates experience has arrived in Johnson County.

Bodybar Pilates, a Texas-based fitness company with franchises across the U.S., recently opened a new studio in southern Overland Park.

Bodybar Pilates operates at 13340 Metcalf Ave.

The studio operates out of a space at the Deer Creek Woods shopping center, just off West 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue.

A blood drawing center for Prometheus Lab Draw Sites previously occupied the space.

Bodybar Pilates offers classes every day of the week, though class times vary from day to day.

Bodybar Pilates offers strength and endurance classes

The studio offers a variety of classes geared toward benefits like strength, balance, muscle toning and flexibility.

Each class incorporates typical pilates equipment like jump boards, tower springs and stability chairs to focus on things like core strengthening and balance.

Classes are typically 40 to 50 minutes long.

The studio offers single classes at $32 each, as well as memberships ranging from $99 monthly (which covers four classes per month) to $199 monthly (with unlimited classes).

This marks Bodybar’s first Johnson County studio

The fitness company has another Kansas studio in Wichita, as well as a Kansas City, Missouri location.

Bodybar Pilates is headquartered in Forth Worth, Texas, and in addition to its five Texas studios, it has franchises in other states, including California, Florida and Arizona.

Bodybar Pilates also serves as one of the latest in a surge of new fitness-centered additions to Johnson County — most recently joining District One Athletics, HotWorx and Crunch Fitness this spring.

