Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

151 Coffee planning new location at the site of former Mo’Bettahs in OP

Overland Park 151 Coffee
Photo via 151 Coffee Facebook page.

With one Overland Park location already in the works, Texas-based 151 Coffee appears to already have its sights set on another.

The drive-thru coffee chain has submitted a final development plan for a new space at southern Overland Park’s Southglen shopping center — following the recent departure of Hawaiian chain Mo’Bettahs from that space earlier this year.

The Overland Park Planning Commission will review the plan at an upcoming meeting on June 10.

151 Coffee wants to operate at 12005 Metcalf Ave.

  • The coffee chain intends to take over a space just off West 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue, near Five Guys and Chili’s.
  • Mo’ Bettahs operated out of that space for less than a year before relocating to Kansas City, Missouri, in March.
  • The Hawaiian chain now operates a takeout-only digital kitchen at Kansas City, Missouri’s Crossroads Food Stop.
Overland Park 151 Coffee
Photo via 151 Coffee Facebook page.

151 Coffee serves coffee drinks and fruity sodas

  • The coffee chain serves a variety of coffee beverages, from standard americanos and lattes to specialty flavors like cinnamon dulce and German chocolate.
  • 151 Coffee also serves “dirty pops” — which entail picking a soda and adding flavors like coconut, strawberry, butterscotch or vanilla cream to it.
  • The chain also offers other beverages like energy drinks, smoothies, fruity “refreshers” and flavored teas.

This marks Overland Park’s second 151 Coffee

  • The company plans to open its first Overland Park location later this summer, off 93rd Street and Metcalf Avenue.
  • That location will also serve as Johnson County’s first 151 Coffee location as a whole.
  • 151 Coffee is headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area in Texas, and primarily operates there.

About the author

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

