With an age gap of five decades, Beth Christensen is by far the youngest resident at Prairie Village’s Claridge Court, a senior living community.

Christensen, who is a graduate student studying collaborative piano performance at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory, is the first-ever student-in-residence at Claridge Court.

For about a year, Christensen has lived at Claridge Court in exchange for regular concerts and live performances for the residents — who are her senior by about 50 years.

In that time, Christensen said she has built friendships with a number of residents at the senior living community and found that their differences — largely in age — are what brings them together.

“There’s always differences that could, sort of stupidly, come in between us having real relationships,” Christensen said. “Getting an opportunity to be actually a part of a community with that age gap with me and them has been really wonderful and lovely and has been a reminder to me that things like that just don’t matter.”

Christensen found a community in Claridge Court

Her days at Claridge Court include sharing breakfast and dinner with friends, joining yoga and volleyball classes and playing piano for the community.

Christensen said she feels like she can be herself around her friends at Claridge Court, without any of the socially awkward feelings she may have around peers her own age.

As a child, Christensen said she grew up in a neighborhood with older residents. She’s always had friendships with people who are older than her, she said.

“Maybe that was part of why it felt so natural and comfortable to be here, but whatever it is, like, I’ve just really loved it and it’s just felt really home-y,” Christensen said.

Differences ‘can actually bring people together’

Christensen said spending time with people who are different can help celebrate those differences.

She may be younger than most Claridge Court residents and at a different stage in life, but Christensen said she’s been able to relate to older residents when it comes to normal human experiences.

For example, Christensen said she learned more about how to be a better piano teacher from a resident and friend who spent decades as a special education teacher.

Christensen said she’s gained a lot from her relationships with Claridge Court residents — that she likely wouldn’t have gotten out of being around people who are just like her.

“Differences between us don’t matter, and they don’t have to be divisive, they shouldn’t be,” Christensen said. “They can actually bring people together, which I think is something that nobody remembers most of the time.”

This is part of Claridge Court’s intergenerational programming

Jill Evans, the director of lifestyle at Claridge Court, said the longtime student-in-residence program idea became reality thanks to residents Charlie and Mary Kay Horner.

The Horners have a long history of involvement with the UMKC Conservatory, Evans said, helping to build a partnership with the program and the retirement community.

Evans said she has a passion for intergenerational programming, and the student-in-residence program is “the final piece” to Claridge Court’s inventory.

The program helps to break down stereotypes of both older and younger generations, and emphasizes similarities between the generations, she said.

“It is like having an on-site granddaughter,” Evans said. “They’re all saying it’s going to be really hard to follow [Christensen].”

The program is continuing with a vocalist

Evans said Claridge Court is preparing for a UMKC conservatory vocalist, Maddy Smith, to be the new student-in-residence.

The commitment will be the same as Christensen’s, Evans said, including two on-site concepts a month, participation in classes and having dinner at Claridge Court.

Evans said the program provides the student-in-residence with a fully-furnished apartment, housekeeping and one free meal a day through a scholarship.

A student with a musical talent to share is part of the puzzle for Claridge Court’s student-in-residence program, but the student’s personality is more important, Evans said.

“When you’re in university, you’re basically surrounded by all people your own age,” Evans said. “The desire to step out of that, it’s not something that every student would want. But for the students that do, and Beth was just a great person to start with, it’s just such a rich learning experience for everybody to step out of their comfort zone.”

