Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Betty Rae’s will open new Prairie Village ice cream shop this week

Betty Rae's PV
Photo via Betty Rae's Facebook page.

A popular Kansas City-based ice cream shop will soon open a new Johnson County location for the second time this summer.

Betty Rae’s will celebrate the grand opening of its new shop in Prairie Village at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a release from the company.

Betty Rae’s will be at 5330 W. 95th St.

  • The ice cream shop’s newest Johnson County location will operate out of a space at the Meadowbrook Shopping Center, just off of West 95th Street and Nall Avenue.
  • There, it will neighbor other eateries like The Bar and Another Broken Egg Cafe.
  • Once it opens, Betty Rae’s will operate from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
Prairie Village PV
Photo via Betty Rae’s Facebook page.

First 50 customers get free ice cream

  • According to the release, the first 50 customers in line at the grand opening Tuesday will receive up to two scoops of free ice cream.
  • All customers will also get free toppings on their ice cream all day Tuesday, and free waffle cones all day on Thursday.
  • From Tuesday through Thursday, the shop will also take registrations for a contest to win free ice cream for a year — for which there will be 10 winners ultimately announced.

This is the third Betty Rae’s JoCo location

  • The company opened another Johnson County location in Merriam in July, which also serves as a production facility and test kitchen.
  • Betty Rae’s also has a location in Olathe, which opened last fall.
  • The original Betty Rae’s opened in 2016, in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood.

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

