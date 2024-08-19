A popular Kansas City-based ice cream shop will soon open a new Johnson County location for the second time this summer.

Betty Rae’s will celebrate the grand opening of its new shop in Prairie Village at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a release from the company.

Betty Rae’s will be at 5330 W. 95th St.

The ice cream shop’s newest Johnson County location will operate out of a space at the Meadowbrook Shopping Center, just off of West 95th Street and Nall Avenue.

There, it will neighbor other eateries like The Bar and Another Broken Egg Cafe.

Once it opens, Betty Rae’s will operate from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

First 50 customers get free ice cream

According to the release, the first 50 customers in line at the grand opening Tuesday will receive up to two scoops of free ice cream.

All customers will also get free toppings on their ice cream all day Tuesday, and free waffle cones all day on Thursday.

From Tuesday through Thursday, the shop will also take registrations for a contest to win free ice cream for a year — for which there will be 10 winners ultimately announced.

This is the third Betty Rae’s JoCo location

The company opened another Johnson County location in Merriam in July, which also serves as a production facility and test kitchen.

Betty Rae’s also has a location in Olathe, which opened last fall.

The original Betty Rae’s opened in 2016, in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood.

