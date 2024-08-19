A popular Kansas City-based ice cream shop will soon open a new Johnson County location for the second time this summer.
Betty Rae’s will celebrate the grand opening of its new shop in Prairie Village at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a release from the company.
Betty Rae’s will be at 5330 W. 95th St.
- The ice cream shop’s newest Johnson County location will operate out of a space at the Meadowbrook Shopping Center, just off of West 95th Street and Nall Avenue.
- There, it will neighbor other eateries like The Bar and Another Broken Egg Cafe.
- Once it opens, Betty Rae’s will operate from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
First 50 customers get free ice cream
- According to the release, the first 50 customers in line at the grand opening Tuesday will receive up to two scoops of free ice cream.
- All customers will also get free toppings on their ice cream all day Tuesday, and free waffle cones all day on Thursday.
- From Tuesday through Thursday, the shop will also take registrations for a contest to win free ice cream for a year — for which there will be 10 winners ultimately announced.
This is the third Betty Rae’s JoCo location
- The company opened another Johnson County location in Merriam in July, which also serves as a production facility and test kitchen.
- Betty Rae’s also has a location in Olathe, which opened last fall.
- The original Betty Rae’s opened in 2016, in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood.
Want more food and drink news? Bubble tea shop Flower Tea coming to Overland Park’s Stanley Station