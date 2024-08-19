A new concept offering miniature golf, American dining fare, cocktails and more could be on its way to Overland Park.

Tap Ins at the Greenhouse, a locally-owned concept described by the owners as “Chicken N Pickle meets TopGolf”, has submitted plans to the city for a roughly four-acre site in Overland Park.

The Overland Park Planning Commission will review the plan at its Sept. 9 meeting.

Tap Ins will build at 95th and Metcalf

The restaurant and golf courses are planned for the southeast corner of 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue, near Lowe’s and Texas Roadhouse.

That corner of the 95Metcalf development was once the site of the Metcalf South Shopping Center, which closed roughly a decade ago.

Though regular hours for Tap Ins have yet to be nailed down, co-owner Ryan Patton said it could operate from roughly 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to midnight on weekends.

Tap Ins will offer miniature golf, yard games

Per the preliminary plans, Patton said Tap Ins will feature two miniature golf courses, in addition to yard games and other activities.

One of those two golf courses will be inside a temperature-controlled greenhouse that is retractable for year-round golfing.

“Everything can open as much or as little as you want, to make it fully climate-controlled but also be fully outdoors,” Patton said.

Tap Ins will also feature a beer garden, multiple bars and a restaurant with “American-style” fare. Though the menu is still being finalized, Patton said customers can expect to see items like pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and salads.

“The idea is to have it be a pretty high-end level of bar food,” he said. “A nice step up from the traditional bar stuff we see around here.”

Tap Ins could open in roughly a year

Pending the city planning approval process and eventually construction, Patton said he and his team are aiming to open early next summer.

While it may eventually expand beyond Overland Park, Patton said he primarily hopes the Tap Ins concept offers something unique in the local market for Johnson Countians and Kansas Citians.

“It was all kind of conceived as a missing component of Kansas City entertainment,” he said. “We’ve gotten a little bit more open to the idea of expanding it to other similar Midwest cities, but right now, we’re just entirely focused on Kansas City.”

Want more local business news? Betty Rae’s will open new Prairie Village ice cream shop this week