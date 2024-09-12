Plans for the new Pioneer Park on a historic property in northern Olathe are starting to become clearer.

Earlier this week, the Olathe Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the preliminary site development plans for the new park as well as the new Firehouse No. 9 that will sit at the southwest corner of the property.

The park will sit near the intersection of College Boulevard and Woodland Road.

“The park, in particular, is needed at that location, and fills the need,” said Commissioner Jeffery Creighton.

Pioneer Park will be built in phases

Initially, the park will open with a 10-foot trail, a fishing pond and one access point from the northwest side, from Race Street.

The park is expected to open in mid-to-late 2025.

A later phase will bring with it a playground, public restrooms, a picnic shelter area and an additional access point from 108th Terrace.

The timing of the second phase is so far unclear.

Pioneer Park is expected to be “green”

The city intends to power the park with solar energy, making it carbon-neutral as well.

Plus, the park will draw on nature to inspire its design, featuring both native trees and prairie flora.

Historic family paved the way for Pioneer Park

Descendants of the Hoff family donated some of their farmland for the park and a firehouse to serve this area with a growing call volume in 2019.

“[I also want] to take a moment to recognize longtime Olathe family, the Hoff family,” Creighton said, noting that their donation will allow this portion of the city’s history to be preserved.

Considered some of the city’s original pioneers, members of the Hoff family arrived in Olathe via the westward trails and have farmed in the city since before the Civil War. Their property — purchased in the 1860s — is one of the oldest recorded family farms in the state of Kansas.

About 15 years ago, the Hoff family converted some of the original farmland into the Stone Pillar Vineyard and Winery which continues to operate. The winery serves French-American hybrid wines.

The new park will nod to the Hoff family history and honor their contributions to the city — including the land donation. Firstly, the “pioneer” name in the park is derived from their family’s legacy.

Additionally, the park will feature a large plaque that will tell the story of the Hoff family.

