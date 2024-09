An upscale restaurant and bar appears to have closed its doors in Leawood, two years after opening.

The Rockhill Grille’s Leawood location has been removed from the Kansas City-based eatery’s website, and it is now listed as “permanently closed” via Google.

The restaurant’s interior also appeared to be boxed up earlier this week.

The Rockhill Grille operated at 4311 W.119th St.

The restaurant occupied a space at the Town Center Crossing, near Trader Joe’s and women’s clothing store Evereve.

Before The Rockhill Grille moved into that space, it was home to Spanish restaurant La Bodega.

Representatives from The Rockhill Grille and Town Center Crossing officials did not respond to Post inquiries about the closure.

The Rockhill Grille was in Leawood for two years

The restaurant opened its Leawood location in November 2022.

The Rockhill Grille served a range of “sophisticated” American dishes like duck confit, rainbow trout, filet mignon and brussels sprouts salads.

The restaurant also served a weekend brunch with items like omelettes, avocado toast and cinnamon rolls.

This was the Rockhill Grille’s only JoCo location

The restaurant’s original location operates at 2000 Grand Blvd. in Kansas City, Missouri.

That location opened in 2016 and remains open.

The restaurant’s Kansas City-based ownership group also recently opened an Italian restaurant called The Wise Guy in Kansas City, Missouri’s Crossroads district.

