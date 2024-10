Things have started off strong for a new tea shop in southern Overland Park.

Wang Zou and his co-owners opened Flower Tea on Monday. On its first day, customers filled most of the shop’s tables, grabbing bubble tea in groups or on their own to get work done.

It’s a good sign for the shop, said Zou, who added that he and Flower Tea’s other two owners are already hoping to expand in the future.

Flower Tea operates at 7699 W. 151st St.

The shop occupies a space on the north side of the Stanley Station shopping center, just off 151st Street and U.S. Highway 69.

SaBells Boutique previously operated out of that space before it closed in 2023.

Flower Tea operates from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day.

Flower Tea serves tea in various forms and flavors

The menu at Flower Tea features a wide range of milk teas and “cream snow teas” (made with milk and cream), along with fruity smoothie-style teas.

Customers can add boba and other toppings, such as whipped cream. Some of the menu items also come with fresh fruit inside and a fork for customers to enjoy the fruit with after their tea is gone.

“It’s all made from raw materials and organic stuff,” Zou said. “We use all fresh fruit, instead of processed.”

The top item on the menu’s “must-drink list” is a “mystery box” milk tea that comes with a randomized prize at the bottom of the cup.

If they get lucky, some customers who order that tea can also get the chance to win a larger prize, like a giant teddy bear or a suitcase.

In addition to tea, Flower Tea also offers coffee drinks — and Zou said the shop may add some pastries to its menu in the future.

Flower Tea eyes open locations in the future

Owners Zou, Allen Liu and Kassie Wang are longtime family friends, and this is their first business together.

If all goes well with their first shop, Zou said the trio are already considering expanding to another Johnson County city — potentially Olathe, though nothing is set in stone yet.

The interior of the shop, in addition to the tea, has nods to Chinese culture — with Chinese art along the walls and a large cherry tree decoration near the front window.

By bringing Flower Tea to Overland Park, Zou said he’s been excited to share his culture with the community and bring something unique to the area.

“People even walked by yesterday and came in to see if we were open or not,” he said at the shop’s opening day on Monday. “It’s been good with customers coming in already.”

