Since opening in Lenexa in August 2023, Alex Reed, co-founder of GolfTRK, said the concept of having an indoor golf training hub year-round has resonated with avid golfers in that part of Johnson County.

As southern Johnson County has grown, Reed said he and his co-founders have had their eye on its development — particularly with new additions like Bluhawk’s new youth sports complex, and the surrounding retail hub there.

Later this fall, Reed plans to bring GolfTRK to that area with a new facility near the growing Bluhawk project in southern Overland Park.

The membership-based business will open its doors in mid-November.

GolfTRK will operate at 7325 W. 161st St.

The 3,000-square-foot golf facility will occupy a space just off 161st Street and Metcalf Avenue.

The site is just east of the Bluhawk mixed-use development, on the other side of U.S. Highway 69.

Once it opens, GolfTRK will operate from 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

GolfTRK offers high-tech golf training year-round

As an avid golfer himself, Reed said he and his co-founders, Matt Williams and Sam Collins, started GolfTRK to provide a local place to practice and train year-round — even when weather didn’t permit them to go out on the links.

The new Overland Park facility will have four indoor bays with Trackman simulators — the “gold standard of simulator technology”, Reed said.

“From a seasoned golfer standpoint, we offer pretty much the top-of-the-line bay and facility experience,” he said. “And for somebody that’s new to the game, or someone with kids or a spouse looking to learn the game, the benefit of the indoor arena is that it’s private and enclosed. You can just go in and focus on what you’re trying to do, without having the anxiety of learning in front of a driving range full of people.”

GolfTRK’s Overland Park facility will have capacity for 175 members at a time. It will also have a section with private back-to-back bays for small corporate or team events.

As opposed to an entertainment-focused golfing venue like TopGolf, Reed said GolfTRK will aims to focus on serious training more than anything else.

“There’s a big trend in the indoor golf world going on right now — or in the golf world in general — of using technology to augment your practice and your training,” Reed said. “(We want it to be) a place rooted in the idea that you can have access to the best of the best technology available, and use that to improve your training and performance.”

This will be GolfTRK’s second JoCo location

The original GolfTRK operates at 11207 Strang Line Rd. in Lenexa.

Members will be able to use both the Lenexa and Overland Park GolfTRK facilities.

While southern Johnson County has several golf courses, Reed said, many of them don’t give residents in the area the option of training outdoors in the colder months.

“We’ve been amazed at the reception and how much our concept has resonated in the Lenexa area,” Reed said. “But a big part of our push to expand this year — and expand quicker than we thought we would — was because of the customer requests to come to that area [of southern Johnson County].”

The Overland Park location won’t be the last for GolfTRK. In fact, Reed said, more expansion is already in the works — both in and out of Kansas.

“We’re excited to work with the instruction staff that will be (employed at) the Overland Park facility,” he said. “And just broadly continuing to tell the story of GolfTRK and expose the best of indoor golf to Johnson County.”

