Candidates vying for two Kansas Senate seats in the Olathe area and southern Johnson County shared their views on a variety of issues, including tax policy, education funding, abortion and more, during a forum hosted by the Johnson County Post.

The Post has hosted more than a dozen separate forums for Kansas Statehouse districts in Johnson County ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Wednesday’s forum was hosted Gardner Library in downtown Gardner.

The two districts covered in this forum were:

Senate District 23, covering a portions of Gardner, Olathe and Spring Hill,

and Senate District 37, covering portions of Gardner, Olathe and Edgerton, as well as parts of Miami County.

Who is running?

Senate District 23

Democrat Stacey Knoell, executive director of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission

Republican Adam Thomas, who has served three terms as a state representative (did not participate)

Senate District 37

Democrat Sherry Giebler, a retired school counselor

Republican Doug Shane, an animal science researcher and chair of the Miami County Republican Party

How to watch the Post’s forum

The Post livestreamed Wednesday’s event on our Facebook page, and a recording of the forum is embedded below.

Following the embedded video are the questions each candidate answered during the forum.

Timestamps are included in bold at the end of each question to help you navigate through the forum video if you’d like to jump around.

Questions and timestamps