Roughly a year after opening, a locally owned early morning eatery has closed its doors in Shawnee.

Breakfast restaurant Flapjacks ‘n more closed its Shawnee location this month — though owner George Grekousis said the restaurant’s Overland Park location will remain open.

Flapjacks ‘n more was at 22716 Midland Drive

The restaurant occupied a space just off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Kansas Highway 7, near Sombrero’s Mexican Cantina and The Other Place.

It opened in September 2023.

The original Flapjacks location at 7552 W. 119th St., Overland Park, has been in business since 2019.

The restaurant closed due to slowed traffic

Particularly during weekdays, Grekousis said, the Shawnee location didn’t steadily pick up customers in the same way that the Overland Park location has.

“Weekends were good, but during weekdays, the traffic just was not there,” he said.

As of now, he said there are no concerns about the original Flapjacks staying open. But as far as trying to expand in Johnson County again, Grekousis said it’s too uncertain of a time to make any predictions.

“A lot of things are playing a role right now,” he said. “The economy is not so good — we’ll have to wait and see.”

Another local restaurant plans to move in

Locally owned Toni’s Italian Restaurant appears to be replacing Flapjacks ‘n more in the space, according to signage at the Shawnee site.

That restaurant’s original location has operated at 1808 E. Santa Fe St. for roughly six years.

Owners of the restaurant did not immediately respond to Post inquiries.

