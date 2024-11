An Arkansas man will serve almost 24 years in prison for stabbing a Shawnee liquor store worker multiple times during an attack last year.

On Wednesday, Amanjit Singh, 34, of Sherwood, Arkansas, was sentenced in Johnson County District Court to 285 months in prison for attempted first degree murder, a level 1 felony.

The charge stems from a stabbing that occurred at Stonebridge Liquors, 6648 Nieman Rd., in 2023.

Singh pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 12 as part of a plea agreement. Judge Thomas Sutherland handed down the final sentence this week.

The stabbing happened at Stonebridge Liquors

At about 12:47 p.m. on June 9, 2023, Shawnee Police responded to a call of a liquor store employee that had been stabbed multiple times.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in critical condition.

“The 47-year-old female victim reported that a man walked into the store and attacked her with a knife,” Shawnee police spokesperson Maj. Jim Baker stated in a press release at the time. “The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.”

At about 3:30 p.m. that day, the Kansas Highway Patrol located and arrested Singh. Investigators, at that time, stated no motive for the attack.

The case has been going through court for a year

Following Singh’s arrest, the Johnson County District Attorney’s office considered him a danger to the public.

“The defendant has a lengthy criminal history, including at least two arsons. He is a flight risk and a danger to the community,” Cathy Eaton, assistant district attorney, wrote in court documents in 2023.

At one point during the case’s progression through the court system, Singh’s attorney claimed that as a result of mental disease or defect, he lacked the mental state to commit attempted murder.

Following that, Judge Sutherland ordered a competency evaluation, the results of which were not publicly available in court records.

While Singh originally requested a five-day jury trial in October and November, it was canceled after he entered into a plea agreement.

No further comment was given on the case

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office didn’t return a request for comment on the victim’s current condition or a reaction from the victim to the sentencing.

Singh’s attorney also did not respond to a request for comment from the Johnson County Post.

