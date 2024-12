A locally-owned restaurant known for its Irish pub fare has officially unveiled its newest Johnson County spot.

Conroy’s Public House opened its new southern Overland Park restaurant last week, in the former home of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge.

Conroy’s Public House is at 6995 W. 151st St.

The restaurant moved into a space just off West 151st Street and Metcalf Avenue, next to popular bakery and cafe McLain’s Market.

Aspens occupied that space for roughly a year before its closure in August 2023.

Conroy’s is open from 11 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Conroy’s Public House serves Irish and American-inspired cuisine

Conroy’s is known for classic Irish dishes like fish and chips, fisherman’s pie, and chicken in Irish curry sauce.

The restaurant’s menu also features American-inspired entrees like baked macaroni and cheese, chicken fried chicken, and turkey melts.

Conroy’s also serves appetizers like chicken wings, spinach and artichoke dip, and deviled eggs — as well as several beers and cocktails.

The upscale dining and live music concept opened in late 2022.

It closed a year later, following allegations that Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, assaulted owner Aspen Vaughn in her office at the restaurant.

Mahomes later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of battery, getting a sentence of six months of probation.

This marks the fourth Conroy’s location

Besides the new southern Overland Park location, the Irish eatery has one other Overland Park location further north, on 95th Street (near Prairie Village).

Conroy’s also has two more locations in Westwood and Leawood.

Before opening Conroy’s, owner Ray Dunlea also owned and operated the now-closed Gaf Bar & Grill in Kansas City, Missouri’s Waldo neighborhood.

