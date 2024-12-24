We asked and you once again delivered.

For this special holiday “5 to Try,” we asked readers to tell us their favorite spots to pick up something to eat on Christmas Day.

Whether you’re looking for a new family tradition — or are in desperate need of a backup plan because brunch is smoldering in the oven — here are a few places Post readers say you can find a bite to eat amid the festivities.

If you know of any other spots that are open on Christmas Day, just let us know at stories@johnsoncountypost.com or by messaging us on Facebook or on X (formerly Twitter).

China Garden — Overland Park

Located at 8740 W. 135th St., China Garden is one option for Christmas Day takeout.

Reader Karie Kneller recommended the wonton soup and the fried rice, either with chicken or shrimp.

China Garden also has favorites like General Tso’s Chicken, Kung Pao Pork, pan-fried noodles and Szechuan-style green beans. They also offer multiple vegetarian options and have a gluten-free menu.

Find their full menu here.

Third Coast Pizza — Lenexa

Located at 7820 Quivira Road, Third Coast Pizza will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Known for its Chicago-style deep-dish pizza, they have a variety of specialty pizzas, including the Lenexa BBQ, which comes topped with barbecue sauce, thinly sliced beef, pickles and cheddar cheese.

The time for pre-orders has already closed, but you can still order by calling 913-232-9313 or visiting their website at thirdcoastlenexa.com.

RA Sushi Bar — Leawood

Located at 11638 Ash St., RA Sushi also accepts Christmas Day reservations.

The menu at RA features favorites like garlic edamame, sesame garlic wings, shrimp tempura and miso soup. Those are offered alongside poke, ramen, hibachi and sushi roll options.

RA is also offering pre-order and catering options, like the $40 “Shrimply Irresistible” platter, which features appetizers, sushi rolls, tempura and edamame.

Find the full menu here.

Jasmine Garden — Overland Park

Located at 8912 W 95th St., Jasmine Garden is open on Christmas Day as well, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“They are fantastic,” said Post Reader Jacob Schmitz in an email.

Known also as YING YING Dumpling House, the restaurant lists favorites like sesame chicken and crispy beef as some of their most popular dishes. They also offer combo plates with an entree, soup and an egg roll.

Patrons can also build their own stir-fry, or pick from a collection of vegetarian dishes and some lighter fare, like steamed chicken with broccoli. Alternatively, pick from their combo plates served with fried rice and egg rolls.

Find their full menu or order online here.

China Star — Roeland Park

A favorite of Post Editor Kyle Palmer and his family when they lived in Roeland Park, China Star at 4988 Roe Ave. is a popular spot on Christmas Day.

Warm up with some egg drop soup with wonton or feast on their chop suey selection.

China Star also offers Kung Pao Shrimp, sweet and sour with a variety of proteins, Egg Foo Young and a selection of curry dishes. Chef specials include the Szechuan Triple Crown with shrimp, chicken and beef, and the Lake Tung Ting Shrimp served with snow peas, shrimp and ham.

Find China Star’s full menu here.

Keep reading: ‘Tis the season — Check out these snapshots of holiday lights around Johnson County