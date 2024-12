Editor’s note: This story was updated at 2 p.m. Tuesday to include comments from Olathe Public Schools.

A former Olathe West High School teacher accused of unlawful sexual relations with a student was arrested on Thursday in Jackson County, Missouri.

On Nov. 26, Jonathan Molina-Calderon, 35, was charged in Johnson County District Court with unlawful sexual relations as a teacher with a student 16 and older, a level 5 felony.

On Thursday, he was arrested and a waiver of extradition was ordered by Jackson County, Missouri, Circuit Court to return him to the State of Kansas.

He is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center with no bond, according to a Jackson County inmate search. It’s unclear why he is being held without bond.

Molina-Calderon is accused of having sex with a student

Molina-Calderon is alleged to have had consensual sex with a student over the age of 16 on Oct. 14, according to court documents.

Molina-Calderon began working for Olathe Public Schools as a substitute teacher in 2018 before being hired as a science teacher in the district in 2020, according to Kansas payroll records.

He still has an active teacher’s license, according to the Kansas State Department of Education website.

District said it took immediate action

While Erin Schulte, assistant director of communications for Olathe Public Schools, wouldn’t comment on details about the alleged crime, she said the district was “made aware of allegations of conduct in violation of board policies by Molina-Calderon” and terminated his employment at its Nov. 7 Board of Education meeting.

“Upon learning of these allegations, the district took swift action to place Calderon on leave, refer the matter to local law enforcement, conduct an investigation, and make the recommendation of termination to the Board of Education,” she wrote in an email to the Johnson County Post.

In addition, Schulte said the district takes all allegations of staff misconduct seriously and wants its students and staff to feel safe.

“We will not tolerate anything that impacts the well-being or safety of our students or staff,” she said. “We have processes and procedures in place, including working closely with local law enforcement to investigate and address these situations in accordance with our board policies, state and federal laws. We are committed to ensuring that our students are educated in a safe environment.”

No date is set for Molina-Calderon to appear in Johnson County District Court.

