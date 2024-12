After bringing their shop to downtown Mission earlier this year, the owners of novelty gift shop Truly Madly Depot will soon expand their downtown Mission presence with another concept.

Kimberly and Matthew Hoppock plan to open The Book Club, a new “boozy bookstore cafe” in the former home of locally-owned pizzeria Paulie D’s Pizza.

The couple aims to open the new concept in early 2025 — likely in February.

The Book Club is coming to 5735 Johnson Drive

The new concept will open in a space just off Johnson Drive and Outlook Street, near Fluffy Fresh Donuts and Mission Watch and Jewelry.

Paulie D’s occupied that space for roughly five years before it closed its doors last month.

Though hours have yet to be finalized, The Book Club will likely be open every day of the week.

The Book Club will offer books and libations

On the right side of the store, shelves will be stocked with books of various genres and categories — poetry, self-help, children’s, and best-seller fiction, to name a few.

On the left side, The Book Club’s cafe will offer libations like wine and some limited cocktails, such as espresso martinis and mimosas.

The cafe will also offer coffee drinks, as well as food items like pastries and things that typically “marry well” with wine (such as charcuterie).

The Hoppocks also plan to host community events at the space (including actual book clubs).

“We’re still figuring it all out, but it’s really exciting,” Kimberly said. “We’re excited that other people are so excited about it.”

This is the second business venture for the owners

The Hoppocks opened Truly Madly Depot at the beginning of the year, selling eclectic gift items like journals, greeting cards, jewelry, and a wide collection of Japanese stationery.

They plan to open The Book Club with Jenny Kane, operations manager for Truly Madly Depot.

All three are avid readers, and a bookstore had been on their minds for a while. So when the perfect location opened up just a few doors down, they jumped on it.

“We’d been scheming about opening a coffee shop or a bookstore for a long time,” Matthew said. “The location was just a no-brainer — it just made good sense.”

“(We’re looking forward to) having a bigger space for people to gather and find friends in the area that share their interest,” Kane added. “And just being a safe and welcoming space in Mission.”

As longtime Mission “townies” themselves, the trio said they’ve enjoyed getting to know their community even better through Truly Madly Depot, and they look forward to continuing that with their new venture.

“People really are craving more places to gather, more places to shop and do activities,” Kimberly said. “We’re leaning into it, and we are hoping that by doing this, it will keep attracting more similar businesses to keep coming to this area.”

