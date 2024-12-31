As the start of 2025 approaches, the Post is looking back at how the business scene changed across Johnson County in 2024.

Many new businesses opened in the area — including the Shawnee breakfast spot Rize N Shine and more dining locations for restaurants like The Golden Scoop and Duck Donuts, among others, while others closed up shop for good, including every Johnson County Applebee’s locations and Pizza Shuttle in Overland Park.