fbpx
Andrew Gaug
Andrew Gaug
Local Business

JoCo businesses in 2024: What opened, closed and what’s coming soon in 2025

Share this story:

1981 K-Chicken Overland Park
Sung Jo (left), Kyoungmin Kim (center) and Kue-Jin Hwang (right) - owners of 1981 K-Chicken. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

As the start of 2025 approaches, the Post is looking back at how the business scene changed across Johnson County in 2024.

Many new businesses opened in the area — including the Shawnee breakfast spot Rize N Shine and more dining locations for restaurants like The Golden Scoop and Duck Donuts, among others, while others closed up shop for good, including every Johnson County Applebee’s locations and Pizza Shuttle in Overland Park.

About the author

Andrew Gaug
Andrew Gaug

👋 Hi! I’m Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Johnson County Post.

I received my bachelor’s degree in journalism from Kent State University and started my career as a business reporter for The Vindicator in Youngstown, Ohio.

I spent 14 years as a multimedia reporter for the St. Joseph News-Press before joining the Post in 2023.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at andrew@johnsoncountypost.com.

Previous article
Johnson Countians who inspired us in 2024
Next article
Homebody Living: The emerging health science of sauna

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO