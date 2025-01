A former furniture store in Overland Park will soon be filled with people doing laundry.

The Laundry Place, an Iowa-based laundromat company, has submitted plans to open a new space at a prominent site on Metcalf Avenue near downtown Overland Park.

The Laundry Place is coming to 7600 Metcalf Ave.

The facility aims to take over a space just off 76th Street and Metcalf Avenue, just north of downtown Overland Park.

There, it will operate near Anytime Fitness and Pizza Hut.

The space was previously occupied by the Nadeau furniture store, which closed in May 2022.

The Laundry Place offers laundry service at almost any time

Most of the Iowa-based company’s laundromats are open to customers 24 hours a day.

Customers can either come in and use the facility’s machines to do their own laundry, or they can drop it off during attendant hours to have it done for them.

The Laundry Place’s facilities typically have between 15 and 30 washers, and between 20 and 45 dryers on site.

This marks The Laundry Place’s first JoCo laundromat

The Overland Park facility would also serve as the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for the Iowa-based company.

The company has nine locations across Iowa.

Most of those laundromats are in Des Moines, but The Laundry Place also has locations in Ankeny and Clive.

