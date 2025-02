After roughly three decades in business, an Olathe bar and grill is preparing to shut its doors.

Citing the impending impacts of the Interstate 35 and Santa Fe Street corridor overhaul project, owners of The Double Nickel Bar & Grill, 189 Rogers Rd., say they will pour their last drinks on Valentine’s Day weekend.

Owners cite Santa Fe/I-35 project as reason

Construction for the major overhaul project will begin in 2027.

Olathe’s roughly $200 million project, considered by city officials as the city’s “biggest project” ever, is intended to improve safety and flow of traffic at the frequently-congested juncture.

The project is set to bring a new interchange to I-35 and Santa Fe and will also include other features like new auxiliary lanes between Santa Fe and 119th Street.

A new single-point urban interchange to help funnel traffic on and off the freeway will also be added.

As part of the project, the city of Olathe has acquired surrounding land where several businesses, including the Double Nickel, currently operate.

Several retail tenants in the area have already closed or relocated, while others are in the process of doing so.

Mary Armstrong, the Double Nickel’s current owner, said she had hoped to relocate the Double Nickel to a different space in Olathe. However, she hasn’t found an affordable option for that.

“We don’t have an option, we gotta go,” Armstrong said. “There’s nothing affordable right now.”

The Double Nickel opened in Olathe 30 years ago

The bar and grill occupies a space at 189 S. Rogers Road, along I-35 just south of Santa Fe Street.

Armstrong bought the bar from its original owners eight years ago. She said Double Nickel gets its name from the previous owner’s age at the time (he’d recently turned 55).

The Double Nickel serves classic pub eats like burgers, wings, “double decker” tacos, and salads — as well as snacks like pork rinds, fried mushrooms, pretzel sticks, and onion rings.

The Double Nickel also serves a variety of beers and bottled cocktails like Angry Orchard cider and Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

The restaurant and bar is also known for its karaoke nights — the last one will be on Valentine’s Day weekend.

The Double Nickel’s last day is Feb. 16

Following its last weekend in business, Armstrong said the bar and restaurant will have until March 9 to vacate its space.

Before that, Double Nickel will celebrate one last Super Bowl this Sunday with an already sold-out watch party.

“I throw one heck of a party,” Armstrong said.

As the restaurant and bar prepares to close, customers will be able to preorder last-minute Double Nickel merchandise like T-shirts and hoodies.

Those orders will be available for pickup between the restaurant’s last day and March 9, Armstrong said.

Over the years, the Double Nickel has become a mainstay in the community, hosting several community events, from fundraisers and complimentary holiday buffets to baby showers and celebrations of life.

Ultimately, that’s what Armstrong said she’ll miss the most.

“I’ve had full families come in here on Thanksgiving because they have nowhere to go or they can’t afford it,” she said. “That’s what I’m going to miss. That’s what I love to do.”

Want more food and drink news? Bakery and café Paris Baguette nearing first JoCo opening